Word of the day

The word for today is…
verisimilar (adj) – Appearing to be true or real; probable.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Appearance of truth or reality, likelihood,” circa 1600, from French verisimilitude (1540s), from Latin verisimilitudo “likeness to truth,” from veri, genitive of verum, neuter of verus “true” (from PIE root *were-o- “true, trustworthy”) + similis “like, resembling, of the same kind”.
