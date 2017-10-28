Word of the day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Korau on October 28, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

verisimilar (adj) – Appearing to be true or real; probable.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Appearance of truth or reality, likelihood,” circa 1600, from French verisimilitude (1540s), from Latin verisimilitudo “likeness to truth,” from veri, genitive of verum, neuter of verus “true” (from PIE root *were-o- “true, trustworthy”) + similis “like, resembling, of the same kind”.

 

