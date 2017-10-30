In their own words: Western Islamic Terrorists explain their motivation to kill

Islamic terrorists all over the world have one thing in common. They all credit their motivation to their religion.

Many people prefer to bury their heads in the sand or look for ways to re-cast Islamic terror to fit their own political agenda. However, Muslims behind the violence are quite explicit about the religious certainty that compels their actions.

[…] Islam isn’t hijacked by extremists – it is what inspires them. This distinguishes Islamic terrorism from criminal activity, and it is part of what makes Islam so very, very different from other religions.

We are often told by the MSM and politicians that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism. The below Islamic terrorists who all committed or plotted to commit terrorist acts inside Western countries disagree. Their quoted words make the motivation for their terror attacks on we Kafirs very clear.

Words of Sevdet Besim who pleaded guilty to plotting an attack on Anzac Day […]

“My motivation is paradise itself. It is the sacrifice of my life to fight the enemy of Allah… To establish Jihad in Australia and to put fear into those who are enemies to Allah.”

Belgium

“And Quran has decided waging Jihad against the disbelievers until they give the jizyah willingly while they are humbled and the Islamic State has asked them to give it but they refused.”

From the video released claiming credit for the Brussels suicide attacks of March, 2016.[…]

Canada

“Islam came for the good of humanity. So if someone doesn’t like good we fight them.”

Faruq Khalil Muhammad, explaining why he supports terrorism against infidels.[…]

France

“This group of believers from the soldiers of the Caliphate (may Allah give them strength and victory) targeted the capital of prostitution and vice, the one that carries the banner of the cross in Europe, Paris. This group of believers advanced toward their enemy hoping to be killed for Allah’s sake, doing so in support of His religion and His Prophet…

“They were truthful with Allah and Allah granted victory upon their hands and cast terror into the hearts of the crusaders… All praise, grace and favor belong to Allah.”

Statement released by the caliphate, taking credit for the November13, 2015 Paris massacre

“Kill them! Kill them! Kill them! In the name of Allah, they are insulting the prophet, they are insulting our religion… It is obligatory for every Muslim to relieve Islam”

Videotaped statement by Larossi Abballa just after he stabbed a police officer and his wife to death in their home.

Germany

“By the name of Allah, we have come to slaughter you… Oh brothers, immigrate and wage jihad for the sake of Allah, support this religion. Everyone should do what he can. Every person should support the religion with whatever he can. Those who are able to immigrate should immigrate; those who can carry out local attacks should do so, and those who are in Europe should fight those pigs crusaders.”

Anis Amri, the migrant who massacred a dozen people at a Berlin Christmas market



“The whole idea that this is merely a political war, is wrong. We kill them, because Allah told us to, and not because they attack us. The only way out for them is to convert or to pay a head tax”

‘Abu K., the creator of a terror recruitment video shown in Germany […]



Italy

“This month the jihad market is being organized, and the Prophet prepares soldiers this month against idolaters and fights against the enemies of God. So profit from this month, rush to be the first. God ordered you to kill his enemies and wage jihad in his name, preach religion and the sharia and punish the sinner” steps. “

An imam who plotted to blow up Rome’s central train station while encouraging others to join the effort to make Allah’s religion supreme[…]

Netherlands

“What moved me to do what I did was purely my faith. I was motivated by the law that commands me to cut off the head of anyone who insults Allah and his Prophet.”

Mohammed Bouyeri, explaining in court why he stabbed Dutch filmmaker Theo Van Gogh to death. (Bouyeri was holding a Quran at the time).

Scotland

“This all happened for one reason and no other issues and no other intentions. It is mentioned in the Quran that there is no doubt in this book no one has the right to disrespect the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. And no one has the right to disrespect the Prophet of Islam Muhammad, Peace be upon him.”

Tanveer Ahmed, who brutally stabbed to death a member of the Ahmadi religious sect[…]



Spain

“Kill the unbelievers and leave only Muslims who follow their religion.”

Moussa Oukabir, a leader in the terror cell behind the 2017 Barcelona massacre

“Allah, may he be praised, said… ‘Kill them wherever you find them, and drive them out from where they have driven you out; for internal strife [Fitna] is worse than killing.’”

The Qur’anic verse quoted by the Abu Hafs Al-Masri Brigades in explaining the murder of 202 Madrid train commuters[…]

Sweden

“Instead of putting on a T-shirt and going to the most hated place for Allah, just to stand there and do dawah [missionize] you should go there with a bomb instead. Download Inspire Magazine, start making bombs from simple stuff . Now is the time to show who the earth belongs to!”

Mikael Skramo, a convert to Islam who openly advocates killing ‘kafir’ […]

United Kingdom

“Our religion is Islam – obedience to the one true God, Allah, and following the footsteps of the final prophet and messenger Muhammad… This is how our ethical stances are dictated. “

Mohammad Sidique Khan, London subway bomber, explaining his motives on a pre-recorded video tape.



“Know that, I did what I did for the pleasure of Allah alone.”

From the will of Bilal Abdulla, a Glasgow suicide bomber.

“We are doing this in order to gain the pleasure of our Lord and Allah loves us to die and kill in his path. Anyone who tries to deny this, then read the Koran and you will not be able to deny this because this is the words in the Koran and the words of our the messenger of Allah, prayers and peace upon him.”

“We love to die in the path of Allah… On top of this is to punish and to humiliate the Kuffar [non-believer]”

“Thank God Allah accepted my duas [prayers] yeah, and provided me a means to do this.”

From the farewell videos of those convicted in the plot to kill thousands of airline passengers over the Atlantic in 2006.

“O enemies of Allah, we have heard and seen you openly insulting the final Messenger of Allah. You should know that for every action there is a reaction. Today is a day of retaliation (especially) for your blasphemy of Allah and his messenger Muhammad. We love death more than you love life.”

Letter of explanation from six Muslim devotees who admitted to plotting a bomb attack on critics of Islam at an EDL rally.

“We are forced by the Quran, in Sura at-Tawba, through many ayah in the Quran athat that say we must fight them… Allah’s peace and blessings be upon you.”

Convert Michael Adebolajo, explaining himself on video right after hacking an off-duty soldier to death on a London street while shouting praises to Allah. In court, he told a judge, “I did it for God.”

“This is for Allah!”

Shouted by assailants as they stabbed their victims on London Bridge in June, 2017

“Let all my relatives die along with the disbelievers for all I care. It is their own fault for living amongst the disbelievers and not doing hijrah away from the disbelievers.

“Allah tells us in the Quran, ‘O you who have believed, fight those disbelievers nearest to you and let them find in you harshness. And know that Allah is with the righteous’. (Quran 9:123) So our beloved brothers were just carrying out God’s command. As for those killed, then I show no sympathy to any disbeliever, whether male or female, young or old.”

Omar Hussein a cafeteria security guard turned ISIS jihadi, explaining why it is imperative to kill non-Muslims and those who befriend them

United States

“In the name of Allah, the merciful (Arabic), Praise be to Allah, and prayers as well as peace upon the prophet of Allah. I let you know, I’m in Orlando and I did the shootings.

Omar Mateen, while massacring 49 innocents at a gay night club in Florida

“We ask Allah to make us follow their path [Muhammad’s companions]. To give us a complete understanding of the message of Islam, and the strength the live by this knowledge, and to know what role we need to play to establish Islam in the world.”

Final posting from Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez, the Americanized Kuwaiti immigrant who shot four US Marines to death in Chattanooga, TN

“When you put a bomb in a place like this, are you okay, you’ve made peace with Allah that you’re fine with killing women and children and everything else… I feel that I’m doing it for a good cause for Allah.”

James Media, aka James Mohammad, a convert to Islam who plotted to bomb a synagogue in Florida.



”The Mujahedeen are proud to kill in the name of God and this is exactly what God told us to do in the Quran.”

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the “underwear bomber” who tried to down an airplane over Detroit – speaking at his sentencing.



“I did not act out of hatred for Americans, but love for Allah instead. I live only to serve Allah by obeying all of Allah’s commandments, of which I am aware by reading and learning the contents of the Koran.”

Mohammed Reza Taheri-Azar, explaining (in his words) “reasons for premeditating and attempting to murder citizens and residents of the United States of America.” He also quoted 141 verses from the Qur’an.

“We, Muslims, are content with God’s book, the Quran, to fight you with. God has granted us to fight… In God’s book, He ordered us to fight you everywhere we find you… We ask to be near to God, we fight you and destroy you and terrorize you. The Jihad in God’s cause is a great duty in our religion.”

The “9/11 Shura Council” – 9/11 planners held at Guantanamo Bay – in a March 2009 letter.

“[The United States Government] openly acknowledges that it would hate for the law of Almighty Allah to be the supreme law of the land. Is that a war on Islam? You bet it is.”

Maj. Nidal Hasan, the Army psychiatrist who gunned down thirteen people at Fort Hood, Texas.

“I wasn’t insane or post traumatic nor was I forced to do this Act… [it was] justified according to Islamic Laws and the Islamic Religion. Jihad to fight those who wage war on Islam and Muslims.”

Abdulhakim Muhammad (formerly Carlos Bledsoe), explaining why he gunned down an unarmed soldier outside a recruiting station in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“The Muslim war will continue until Islam is spread throughout the whole world.”

Faisel Shahzad, in his farewell tape, made shortly before the attempt to mass murder hundreds of New Yorkers at Times Square.

“In late 2009, in fulfillment of a religious obligation, I decided to participate in jihad against the United States. The Koran obliges every able Muslim to participate in jihad and fight in the way of Allah, those who fight you, and kill them wherever you find them.”

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the “Underwear Bomber”, proudly telling a court why he attempted to detonate a plane full of innocents over Detroit.



“The attack by the Islamic State in America is only the beginning of our efforts to establish a wiliyah [Islamic territory] in the heart of our enemy. Allah, those who fight you, and kill them wherever you find them.”

Statement by ISIS following the shooting massacre at San Bernardino.

“The first thing we are calling you to is Islam.”

Osama bin Laden, extending the dawah (invitation to Islam) to America prior to Jihad as Muhammad instructed.

September 11th Attacks (9/11)

“We killed them outside their land, praise be to Allah. Today, we kill them in the midst of their own home.

O Allah, revive an entire nation by our deaths. O Allah, I sacrifice myself for your sake, accept me as a martyr. O Allah, I sacrifice myself for your sake, accept me as a martyr. O Allah, I sacrifice myself for your sake, accept me as a martyr.

To the Garden of Eden, our first house. We shall meet in the eternal Paradise with the prophets, honest people, martyrs and righteous people. They are the best of companions. Praise be to Allah. Allah’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you. ”

Ahmad al-Haznawi, Flight 93 Hijacker

“Those 19 brothers who left us made efforts and offered their lives for the cause of Allah. Allah has favored them with this conquest, which we are enjoying now”

Ayman al-Zawahiri, al-Qaeda’s Number Two, explaining the motives for the plot.

“I heard someone on Islamic radio who owns a school in America say: ‘We don’t have time to keep up with the demands of those who are asking about Islamic books to learn about Islam.’ This event made people think about true Islam, which benefited Islam greatly.”

Osama bin Laden, bragging of the 9/11 attacks during a video-taped November, 2001 meeting.

“Be cheerful, for you have only moments between you and your eternity, after which a happy and satisfying life begins…

“Remember: it is a raid for the sake of Allah. Recite the prayer. As you take the seat, recite the prayer. Mention Allah a lot. When the hijacking begins, “Shout Allah is great because this shout strikes terrors in the hearts of the infidels

“And the moment of death should be accompanied by the basic statement of belief recited by all Muslims at the call to prayer. Seconds before the target, your last words should be, ‘there is no god but Allah. Mohammed is his messenger!.”

Written instructions to the hijackers.

“Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar!”

Last words from the cockpit of Flight 93.