Yesterday YouTube closed down Palestinian Media Watch

Israeli research institute Palestinian Media Watch was founded in 1996. They study Palestinian society by monitoring and analysing the Palestinian media and schoolbooks of the Palestinian Authority. They focus on the messages that the Palestinian leaders, from the Palestinian Authority, Fatah and Hamas send to the population.

Here is an example of a Palestinian video from the Facebook page of the ‘Jerusalem Intifada’s Young People’s Coalition’ that the PMW highlighted on their website.

Video transcript:

(Pretend) Israeli: [Palestinian] youth are throwing stones at us [Israelis]

Girl: So what!

(Pretend) Israeli: [Palestinian] youth are running after us [Israelis] with knives

Girl: So what!

(Pretend) Israeli: Muhannad Halabi stabbed us

(Muhannad Halabi is a terrorist who stabbed two Israeli civilians to death)

Girl: So what!

(Pretend) Israeli: Fadi Alloun stabbed us

(Fadi Alloun is a terrorist who stabbed an Israeli civilian)

Girl: So what!

(Pretend) Israeli: What do you tell [Palestinian] youth in the West Bank?

Girl: Stab! Stab! Stab! Stab! Stab!

Today YouTube closed down Palestinian Media Watch’s main account, making hundreds of important videos inaccessible to governments, think tanks and media who find this material of critical importance. Over the past two weeks, someone has been trying to damage PMW by submitting complaints to YouTube about PMW videos in four different PMW accounts in three different languages. The accusation is that PMW is violating YouTube’s “policy on harmful or dangerous content.” Because of the range of accounts being targeted, it appears that someone is systematically submitting complaints about PMW videos to prevent us from reporting on Palestinian incitement, and YouTube has gone along with this.

Watch it here This is outrageous. PMW reports on and exposes the “harmful or dangerous” messaging coming from the Palestinian Authority, Fatah, and Hamas, and plays a critical role by internationally exposing the Palestinian Authority’s hate and terror promotion. By shutting down PMW videos, YouTube is “shooting the messenger,” and enabling Palestinian hate and terror promotion to flourish. […] This is not the first time that YouTube has closed PMW’s accounts. Although we have explained numerous times through appeals on YouTube’s website that PMW is a research organization that exposes hate speech, our appeals have been ignored, and it is only through the efforts of our readers and organizations who have contacted YouTube that our videos been unblocked and our accounts returned to good standing.

Many of my favourite YouTube channels have had their videos removed or demonetised. According to PMW we can encourage YouTube to fix these issues by sending a message to them by clicking the “Send feedback” link at the bottom of YouTube’s homepage.

Here are the name and link to PMW’s primary YouTube account that has been shut down.

“palwatch” – https://www.youtube.com/user/palwatch

-palwatch.org