Yesterday’s papers: Fairfax to downsize to tabloids

RNZ reports another of its competitors is having trouble surviving in a commercial world while they glide along happily on taxpayers’ money

Fairfax newspapers will be moving to tabloid size from the middle of next year. RNZ understands staff have been told all daily newspapers will become compact in a move to make them easier to use and more visually appealing. The newspapers affected will include the Manawatu Standard, the Taranaki Daily News and the Dominion Post. Fairfax will be planning the move over the next two months and working with advertisers on design.

It’s one way to stop people wondering why they pay for a newspaper comprised of 4 sheets. At least in the tabloid format, they can have a little more bulk.

I did wonder the other day what happened to the paywalls that Fairfax and the NZ Herald were going to introduce… oh, two elections ago.

While the merger is a far-away dream, neither company is willing to take the first leap of faith into oblivion.

– RNZ