Youtube and Google sued for ideological discrimination

We have published PragerU’s videos a number of times on Whaleoil. They are professionally made short videos on a wide range of topics and can be found on a number of platforms including YouTube. YouTube has repeatedly restricted a number of their videos for violating their “Community Guidelines.” The guidelines supposedly are designed to protect users by preventing content of a sexual, violent or graphic nature from being viewed. The guidelines also censor the contentious and hard to define term, “hate speech.”

As a regular PragerU viewer, I can confirm that the videos are not graphic and have zero sex or violence. I have viewed nothing hateful or that incites hate or violence towards a group of people. The videos are best described as video speeches where a case is made for a certain point of view and evidence is then given to back up the opinion such as statistics and graphs and screenshots. They are like what a conservative university lecturer might create in order to teach their students about a particular topic in a concise and bullet-pointed way. Summarised ideas backed up with facts.

To date, YouTube has restricted or “demonetized” 50 PragerU videos, addressing topics ranging from the Ten Commandments to the history of the Korean War.

More than a year ago, we filed a complaint with YouTube, hoping that there was some kind of innocent mistake.

That’s when we were told by YouTube that after reviewing our videos they determined that they were indeed “not appropriate for a younger audience.” Of course, we have this in writing.

Think about the millions of actually inappropriate videos on YouTube and then ask yourself, “Why is our content restricted?”

Unfortunately, the answer is rather obvious, isn’t it? YouTube has restricted PragerU videos for only one reason: Ideological discrimination.

Of course, YouTube is owned by Google, which was founded to, ironically, “Organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

YouTube has made some of our most important videos inaccessible to the very audience PragerU seeks to reach: young people.

Let me be clear: they don’t like what we teach and so they intend to stop us from teaching it. This kind of censorship is what we have seen on college campuses for years. But it is far more dangerous in this circumstance because the internet is where the world goes to get informed.

Can you imagine if the left owned the internet the way they own our universities?

Can you imagine what the world would look like if Google is allowed to continue to arbitrarily censor ideas they simply don’t agree with?

Well, this is why Prager University filed suit again YouTube and Google. We are not fighting this only for PragerU—we are taking this on for America and possibly the world.

[…] Obviously, a fight with Google will be hugely difficult and costly [..]

So, before taking any such action, we decided we’d attempt a more diplomatic approach one last time. On the one-year anniversary of Google blocking our content, or the “BANniversary” as we had come to call it, we renewed our complaints to YouTube and re-circulated an online petition urging Google to change course. Many articles have been written and many people, including many very prominent and influential people, rallied in support of our cause. To date, well over a quarter-of-a-million people have added their names to our petition.

What was the result of our efforts?

Nothing. YouTube ignored us. In fact, they have since restricted 11 more PragerU videos.

With our hands tied, we knew Governor Wilson was right—Google’s hubris had to be challenged.

[…] this is an important case; not only for PragerU, but for the fundamental American right to freedom of speech.