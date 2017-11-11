20,000 TVNZ titles online, for free. Oh wait…

This piece at RNZ is a better read in full, so we’ll start the first bit here, but you’ll need to read the second bit there.

Analysis – You could call this ‘The Mystery of the 20,000 Television Titles Target’.

It makes for interesting viewing.

Photo: NZ On Screen

The cast includes a Broadcasting Minister, his advisors, a charitable trust and the entire 650,000-title back-catalogue of Television New Zealand (imagine old Country Calendar episodes from the 1970s and the classic Rainbow Warrior news bulletin footage).

The plot asks the question: What is the public to make of ambitious targets that a government announces when bringing in a controversial policy?

Flashback to 2014

The government faced some resistance to putting the TVNZ archive into the care of a charitable trust, Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision. And a year ago the now-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked in Parliament if the trust was accountable enough.

Then-Broadcasting Minister and National MP Craig Foss set a high target for the the number of titles to be made available online at the August 2014 launch of the beefed-up Ngā Taonga.

“Up until now, public access to the TVNZ archives has been limited – in fact, many New Zealanders probably don’t know they exist,” Mr Foss said in a speech at the event.

“Now … [Ngā Taonga] has been given the explicit responsibility of digitising the items of highest heritage value, and ensuring New Zealanders can get online access, free of charge.

“The first clips are expected to be online before the end of the year, with about 20,000 titles made available over the next three years,” Mr Foss said later.

That target is the same as in a Ministry of Culture and Heritage briefing in March 2014, obtained under the Official Information Act.

By November that year, the board of Ngā Taonga was wondering if it would need to ask for more money.

Then-chief executive Frank Stark wrote in an email: “We will certainly need to consider the implications of meeting Minister Foss’s ambitious challenge to put 20,000 or more titles online over the next 3 years.”