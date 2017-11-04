A charity that’s not really a charity

Destiny Church charities risk removal from Charities Register after failing to submit annual returns Two Destiny Church charities have objected to warnings from the Department of Internal Affairs that they would be struck off the Charities Register if they failed to submit annual returns by early November. Neither Destiny International Trust or Te Hahi o Nga Matamua Holdings had completed annual returns since 2015, and had been warned by the DIA they could lose their tax-exempt status. In October, church spokeswoman Anne Williamson had she was “really confident we can meet the Internal Affairs deadline”. On Friday afternoon a DIA spokesman confirmed that neither charity had managed to file their returns in time and had instead lodged objections. […]

-Stuff

They have not filed annual returns for 2016 or 2017. It’s a very simple matter to file a return, so that must mean that they don’t have the completed balance sheets to submit. Why would they not have these to hand?

Back in October …..

[…] Destiny International Trust and Te Hahi o Nga Matamua Holdings have been issued a Notice of Intention to Remove from the Register, meaning they would lose their tax-exempt charitable status, after failing to file their annual financial returns for 2016 and 2017. The charities have consistently ignored warnings from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

They consistently ignore warnings from the DIA. They may be a charity, but they are not above the law.

Destiny Church Auckland was at risk of being deregistered as well, but was saved after it filed a return for 2016 on Friday. Its 2017 return is outstanding, but the DIA threshold for a notice being issued is two outstanding returns.[…]

The 2016 return for Destiny Church was squeaked in at the eleventh hour, and even though 2017 is still outstanding, the DIA can’t really do any more until next year’s return is late because they are allowed two outstanding returns before notice can be given. Yet there are reports from back in 2014 of late returns and threats to de-register. It seems Destiny Church is thumbing their nose at the DIA. Doing the absolute bare minimum required to retain their charitable status. The rules need to be tougher for recidivist offenders.

And even further back in September …

[…] Destiny School, a private school run by Destiny Church, has applied for help from KidsCan to feed and clothe some of its students. Its chief executive Julie Chapman told Checkpoint there were around 20 children at Destiny School, which had a roll of around 200, needing help. […] […] When Checkpoint visited Destiny School today a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK 200 sportscar purchased last year – by Destiny Church co-founder Hannah Tamaki for $75,000 – was parked outside.

Ms Tamaki has been criticised this year for her spending – she recently purchased another Mercedes-Benz – an AMG SUV – for more than $200,000.

Another Mercedes-Benz. She can afford at least two of them, yet Destiny School, which is run by Destiny Church where she is a trustee, is putting their hand out to KidsCan to support its students. She could sell the car mats out of the Merc and cover breakfast and lunch for the entire school for the year. But I guess it’s not that kind of “charity”.

-radionz.co.nz

This post was written by Intern Staff