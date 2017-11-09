Unions hate charter schools succeeding and showing that bulk-funding works

There are currently ten well-operated charter schools in New Zealand making a difference to the lives of kids who were previously, by and large, being screwed over by the state system. They get less than 5% of State start-up and then operate on decile 3 funding for schools of the same size. They teach the New Zealand curriculum, have qualified teachers and are not-for-profit.

There are 2600 State Schools in a system that is so poor and disparate that at the end of it:

63% of Asian students,

57% of European students,

31% of Maori students and

30% of Pasifika students get UE (our ultimate school qualification).

Let alone talking about the wasted resources…

One in seven schools is at least half empty with some operating at just nine or 10 percent of their capacity, Education Ministry figures show […] -Radionz

… the teachers before our courts

A teacher convicted of historical rape has been jailed but will keep his name secret due to the careers of his children. The man was found guilty of raping and indecently assaulting a child after a two-day trial in Napier District Court in August […] -Stuff

…and the range of State schools under statutory management

A South Auckland school has been placed under statutory management after achieving a stunning increase in its apparent exam pass rates by shutting half its students out of the exams […] -NZ Herald

What the unions hate is that the Charter schools are outside the national award, are succeeding in an embarrassing way with kids they fail with and are showing that bulk-funding works.

OPINION: Charter schools pose a number of problems for the coalition government. […] The charter schools were cooked up in a deal between National and its helper party Act. The charter schools represented a major shift in education policy promoted by a tiny far-right party whose voter support was negligible. […] The coalition has a political problem with charter schools because some important characters in its ranks, such as Willie Jackson, have previously been outspoken supporters of the schools. And some eminent Labourites such as Michael Cullen have wondered how a progressive government might allow for more choice and experimentation in education than under the present system. The motivation of Māori leaders such as Jackson is understandable enough. The education system is clearly still unsuited for too many Māori students. The gap between Pakeha and Māori achievement in schools remains disturbingly large. So some Maori leaders turned to charter schools as allowing a new and freer way of aiding poor Māori students. The system certainly needs enough flexibility and scope to allow experimentation and new approaches to this fundamental problem. The question is: how to allow this while removing the grave problems associated with charter schools? […] Fairfax needs to pull their head out of the union’s backside. -Stuff