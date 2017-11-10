It is the legacy of collectivism not colonialism that is the problem

“The legacy of colonialism is an acceptance that land is to be owned and history is to be forgotten. Māori collective memory, however, remembers both the grievance and the value of land as a provider, an ancestor, and a constant that will remain long after we have gone.” -NZ Human Rights Commission FB page

Long before New Zealand was colonised, different Maori tribes were fighting and taking the other tribe’s land. Ownership as a concept existed. A tribe would take land via battle. They believed that the land collectively belonged to the tribe as the spoils of war just like the people they took as slaves. It was not possible to negotiate for land or to purchase land as they were a stone age people with no written language or monetary system. A particular tribe might be the first to colonise a particular piece of New Zealand because they landed there first but that did not guarantee that they would get to keep it. Ownership was gained or kept through battle, not by a written contract.

Back then the land was highly valued collectively by the group and everyone had their part to play in the tribal community. In modern times because modern Maori no longer live collectively on tribal land they are unable to individually benefit from it. Modern Maori who have assimilated to the western way of life now have an individualised concept of ownership which includes the monetary value of land rather than its inherent value as a place to grow crops and build homes for example. This is has proved a real challenge because without the right to individually own parts of their tribes collectively owned land few Maori can build homes that they individually own on it.

If one Maori family works the tribal land and produces a cash crop the profit has to be shared which may explain why so many large tracts of Maori land look neglected and are covered in gorse. The land is valuable and could be used to benefit Maori collectively but owning land collectively has the same inherent challenges as communism as it suffocates individuals motivation and enterprise.

The whole grievance industry regarding colonialism and land ignores the fact that Maori were never one people. They were made up of many different tribes with their own identities, culture and legends. Before the British came they were killing each other and fighting over land. Compared to many other examples of colonialism New Zealand would be without a doubt the most progressive example of its time.

In Australia, they were hunting Aboriginals like animals for sport and were murdering them by poisoning their flour. In New Zealand, the British who could have easily just taken all the land they wanted using military might, instead negotiated and traded with the Maori. They created a written language for them. They purchased land from the Chiefs legally according to British standards but not according to the understanding of Maori. They even created the Treaty of Waitangi in an attempt to make everyone one people under British law. This signing of a treaty with a stone age people was incredibly progressive for its time.

My point is that they tried to do the right thing. Certainly, they did take land illegally according to their own laws. However, according to the rules of Maori it was acceptable to take land as the spoils of war. Ironically if the British had not tried so hard to be civilised towards Maori and had won the land via warfare without signing a treaty there would now be no dispute over ownership.