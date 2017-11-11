Reducing the power of forbidden fruit

When Portugal decided to decriminalise all drugs in 2001, a lot of people worried drug consumption would skyrocket. More than a decade and a half’s worth of data now shows the opposite happened. As of July 2001, all drugs are decriminalised. That includes weed, cocaine, heroin, everything. This does not mean drugs are legal; it means consuming them is not a crime.

What this means is that the Portuguese police force does not arrest anyone it finds with what is considered less than a 10-day supply of drugs – that’s a gram of heroin, ecstasy, or amphetamine, two grams of cocaine, or 25 grams of cannabis. If you are caught doing drugs, you get a medical referral rather than a criminal record or a prison sentence. Instead of being arrested, drug users are ordered to appear before “dissuasion panels” made up of legal, social and psychological professionals. The country treats drugs like a public health issue rather than a criminal issue.

In other words, if you don’t have a problem you’re left alone. If you do have a problem then you get the help you need instead of being thrown in the slammer.

[…] What the country found is that, taking the stigma out of drug use meant that people with addiction issues were more likely to seek help.”

Heroin overdoses also plummeted. And while the stigma was removed from drug use junkies are looked at with contempt. Kind of like how no one can stand the local drunk.

Decriminalising drugs was only one part of a much broader process that included parallel harm reduction measures, including needle exchanges and opioid substitution treatments, using drugs such as methadone.[…] People use drugs for one of two reasons – either to potentiate pleasures or relieve unpleasure – and the types of drugs and the type of people who use drugs carries a lot according to the conditions of life in the country,” Goulão told Vice last year.

Most people also use recreational drugs responsibly.

Because drugs are still illegal, dealers and traffickers are still sent to jail – only consumption is seen as a matter of public health. But the number of adults doing drugs has been steadily decreasing since they were decriminalised. […] Maybe there’s something to be said for the power of the “forbidden fruit.

Pretty much.

Drugs in Portugal are not legal – that is very different to being decriminalised. However, its data might shed some light into what would happen if cannabis were to be legalised in New Zealand.

Overseas experience shows that legalising cannabis would cause a very small increase in use if any while decriminalisation would result in no increase at all.

It’s not just Portugal that has decriminalised. Other countries include Argentina (2009), Chile (2005), Columbia (1994) and of course the Netherlands and parts of the United States. Nowhere where drugs have been decriminalised has drug use increased. So why do we continue with a punitive approach that has been proven not to work? The very least this new government can do is to amend the Misuse of Drugs Act to allow the police to exercise their discretion.

-NZ Herald

