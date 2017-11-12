Just one more time, repeat after me: There is NO gender pay gap

Two of the major policy planks of this Government are pay equity and climate change. Turns out, both of those are nothing more than delusions.

A study published by London’s Institute of Economic Affairs concludes that the popular notion of a gender pay gap is a “myth.” The report debunks the left-wing feminist claim that women suffer from systemic wage discrimination in the West.

“Evidence we have suggests young women entering the workforce have every reason to believe that they will receive equal pay for equal work,” Kate Andrews, news editor at the Institute of Economic Affair was quoted as saying by the British newspaper Daily Express. Politicians and media pundits were promoting a “victim-hood mentality” among women by telling them that they were make less money than men, the report claimed.

The study that analyzed pay and wages earned by women and men in the UK found the pay gap to be “negligible.” In categories such as part-time jobs, women in the UK were in fact better-paid than men.

The Daily Express reported the findings of the study:

The Institute of Economic Affairs has shown that the so called pay gap between men and women aged 22 to 39 is “negligible”.

It shows that in some cases women in that age group are better off by 0.8 per cent and at worst are worse off by 2.2 per cent.

The IEA noted that the gap widens in full time after women spend time off work to have children making them 9.1 per cent worse off.

However, women in part time jobs are better paid than men by 5.1 per cent.

The study, which involved data from the Office for National Statistics, appears to blow apart the claims made by the feminist Fawcett Society which says the pay gap is 14.1 per cent in favour of men.

The report comes as leading women at the BBC have been complaining about their relative pay to male colleagues after the salaries over £150,000 a year were published.

The IEA report focussed on the Equal Pay Day campaign aimed at closing the alleged gap in wages and argued it was based on a “myth”.