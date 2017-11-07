ACT not happy about the state of our democracy

Taxpayer Loses Again When New Zealand got rid of its Upper House of Parliament, Select Committees were supposed to do the job of scrutinising the Government’s work. They are important and make up about a 1/3 of a back bench MP’s workload (the other thirds being electorate work and debating in the House). The New Government is making sure that 11 MPs will be idle for a third of the time. $11 Million Dollar Waste As a rule of thumb an MP costs a million dollars a year once you allow for staff, offices, flights, and so on. If eleven MPs lose a third of their job for three years then the Government has just wasted $11 million. Much Bigger Waste Of course, that is not the real waste. It is a record 31 Ministers and undersecretaries with their wild tax-and-spend policies, held accountable by fewer and smaller select committies. Taxpayers will pay and pay as a super-sized Government attempts to bully the very institution of Parliament that’s there to hold it accountable. Parliamageddon The new Leader of the House can’t have spent much time reading standing orders. If all parties do not agree on procedural matters like establishing Select Committees, then they go to time-unlimited parliamentary debates. ACT has always been an opposition party, and we cannot wait to get stuck in.

Eh?

Parliamageddon II Meanwhile, it has been suggested that the Government should get the majority of the speaking time in Parliament and ACT, none at all. When asked which MP irritates her the most, Jacinda Ardern named David Seymour as ‘getting under her skin.’ Trying to silence ACT in parliament is not only a constitutional outrage but will lead to another time-unlimited debate from ACT and National. At this rate, the first weeks of the Ardern Prime Ministership will be a circus. A word to the Wise The inexperienced Leader of the House should think carefully about the tradition he is inheriting. Westminster Parliaments are designed to restrain tyranny and, with the possible exception of the American system, they are peerless. Built up over centuries in the Standing Orders and Speakers’ Rulings are a gauntlet of traps for young players a little sick of self love, and the opposition will be using them widely. After all, what’s the point in inheriting an institution like Parliament if you’re not going to use it?

These are all interesting points, but the bit about ACT always having been an opposition party might just explain David Seymour running to the other side of the house.

Credit where it’s due: if nasty press releases made any difference, he’d be a front-runner right now.

I do feel for ACT the way all its policies and achievements are decimated by Labour in the first few weeks of government.

But then again. Politics is a brutal and despicable thing performed by brutal and despicable people.

– ACT