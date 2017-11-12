Journalistic Hit job on Ann Marie Waters reveals five important things

Undercover exposes can be great at finding out the truth but what happens when the truth revealed about a person when the reporter is undercover is no different to the truth about them in the public eye? What then is a reporter to do if the whole point of going undercover was to find bad stuff for a hit job? The answer is that they go ahead with the documentary anyway.

The following five key things were revealed by ITV’s so-called “far-right expose” of political activist and politician Ann Marie Waters despite their careful editing.



Under the guise of investigative journalism, ITV and Hardcash Productions sent three undercover reporters into the public sphere to try and paint the British ‘far-right’ as an increasing threat in a post-Brexit and post-Trump world. Here are our top five takeaways from the documentary Exposure: Inside Britain’s New Far Right which aired last night…

Star of the show is true to her word

Throughout her UKIP leadership campaign and onto her new For Britain venture, a key theme of Anne Marie Waters’ appeal has been her supposed honesty and integrity. […] And what ITV’s programme has inadvertently done, in an incredible slice of free publicity, is confirm without any shadow of a doubt that Anne Marie says in public what she also says in private. When she says she is not like other politicians, we now know that to be true. The programme ended up endorsing one of her strongest messages – that, yes, some of what she says may be uncomfortable, but it’s uncomfortable because the truth has for so long been quashed. Yes she is blunt and yes she occasionally uses obscenities in social settings. Who doesn’t? But her beliefs are clearly what motivate her, rather than fame or money.

We do have some extremists among us

We’re not in the business of smearing people, as that’s the job of the mainstream commentariat. However, and it didn’t take the programme to realise this, there are undoubtedly a small minority of extremists purporting to support similar causes and we should be brave enough to challenge these people. Like Jack Buckby says, he and Tommy Robinson are often branded “Jewish shills” by the actual far-right – and groups like the National Front and Heritage and Destiny Magazine were predictably shown to have vile views on the programme. But, unlike the left who believe in the silencing of opinions, we should openly debate these views rather than adopting Orwellian-like tactics. After all, we are advocates of democracy and free speech.

Expose promised much, but delivered little

If we’re to give ITV any credit, it must go to ‘Hazel’ and her skills in deceit. In a relatively short time frame, she managed to infiltrate the core of some very high-profile people […] yet, despite supposedly getting to the heart of the beast, what did she actually film that was damaging to Anne Marie’s brand? As already mentioned, if anything it enhanced it. Hundreds of hours of footage were captured from three separate journalists and the only disgusting views they captured were from fringe and minority groups and individuals who are already known to have those disgusting views. Hardly ground-breaking, is it ITV? […]

Media manipulation is truly unashamed

[…] What Exposure did is patchwork many different groups together and paint them as a collective – when, in reality, there are many different fragments within the so-called right-wing of politics. A small minority are genuinely white supremacist and anti-Semitic, whereas a great number of others are simply opposed to a religious and political ideology called Islam. Sadly this is just the latest example of how easily the media can manipulate the general public.

They are watching our every move

What the film unquestionably demonstrated was the extent to which the mainstream cabal are positively itching to take us down. They are right in one thing: our message and influence is growing and more and more honest, common sense people are waking up to our arguments every single day. So not content with sending moles undercover, they are also watching every tweet you post, every YouTube video you upload, every live stream you make and, quite possibly, many of the direct messages and emails that you send. Our advice is to always make sure you know exactly who you are talking to before revealing any personal information, and as our mother used to say: ‘stay street-wise’ at all times. It’s depressing we even have to write this, but it’s the gloomy reality we are living in.