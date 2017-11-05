Another DHB puts “political correctness” before patients

Earlier this week I wrote about the extraordinary decision by Counties Manukau Health to turn down an offer from the Ronald McDonald Trust to provide patients and their families with free accommodation and many other supportive services. Now the madness appears to have spread with a Dunedin DHB also turning down a generous offer that would have benefitted patients and their families.

Another District Health Board has come under fire over its decision to reject a proposal for a Ronald McDonald House. Ronald McDonald House Charities says it would like to build one as part of the Dunedin Hospital redevelopment.

But the Southern District Health Board’s public health arm is ruling it out, for the same reason a scheme for Middlemore Hospital was rejected. So far the DHB has rejected it on what it says are basic health principles.

Basic health principles? The Trust may get its money from selling fast food but fast food isn’t promoted or served inside Ronald McDonald Houses. Patients and families who have benefited from them sing their praises and comment on just how much harder it would have been to cope both financially and emotionally if they hadn’t had the support of a Ronald McDonald house. If we can’t accept charity from those in the fast food industry which is a legal business then where will this insanity stop? Will any charities money meet the ” basic health principles” of these heartless Wombles?

Otago Regional Councillor Michael Laws has labelled the move inhumane. “This is what happens when you let public health zealotry and a lack of compassion, and a lack of intelligence quite frankly, obscure the right thing to do.” […] “If they just listened to people who had used the service and had consulted them before they made this extraordinary statement, then I think they would have come to a different conclusion.”

-newstalkzb.co.nz