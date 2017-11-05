Apparently it is National’s fault people are killing themselves on the road

One of the more stupid new ministers, Julie Anne Genter has blamed the previous government for the high road toll this year…seriously.

The new Government minister in charge of road safety is appalled at the rising road toll in recent years. “It’s absolutely tragic and it’s unacceptable that the previous National Government chose not to make safety a top priority in transport funding and policy. This new Government will,” Julie Anne Genter said.

Given her logic, Labour and the Greens and in particular Julie Anne Genter are responsible for the seven road deaths in the past 5 days.

The Police though realise what the real problem is:

Police say drivers need to take greater responsibility for their actions and they’re urged to reflect back on when they first passed their driver’s licence. “The reason you got your licence was because you weren’t drunk when you did the test. You did wear your seatbelt. You weren’t driving too fast and you weren’t on your cellphone,” Superintendent Greally said.

Only the most truly nasty politician would blame the road toll on a government. According to Julie Anne Genter the individual who was drunk, distracted or speeding isn’t responsible at all for their own death or that of others, it is the evil previous government.

With true stupidity like this she will regret those words. She has stated she will stop the road toll, essentially. She will be held to account for those comments…this year, next year and for the next three years while she is charge.

To the minister, does she stand by all her statements? If not, why not?

Judith Collins will make mince-meat of this muppet.

