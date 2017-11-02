Auckland council talk about “saving” $30m but they will still spend it

Combining the Auckland Council’s water company with its in-house drainage operation could save $30 million a year. That is the biggest potential saving found in the first four reviews of the council operations, and could undo part of the amalgamation process of the city. A high-level review of the city’s so-called Three Waters stops short of a merger, but the mayor Phil Goff said that could be a future step.

Did we save money the last time we combined councils to look for efficiencies? Of course not. Should we really expect savings from this move? Of course not. But it doesn’t matter, either way.

Mr Goff said money saved as a result of the reviews won’t shrink rates bills. “It will be spent better and differently, but it will also minimise the degree to which you have to increase rates to meet the increased demand for services and infrastructure, with the growth of the city,” Mr Goff told RNZ.

Much better spent by Phil than giving it back to ratepayers. He just wants to spend spend spend but Len left the cupboard bare. So now Phil has to rob Peter to pay Paul.

– RNZ