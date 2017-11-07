Auckland Councillor: “Phenominal expenditure” ahead

Auckland ratepayers are losing equity in their homes, will pay more for petrol, and now have been told the Council is planning to spend money like a drunken sailor on shore leave.

Rates bills are unlikely to shrink despite the second stage of a major efficiency drive getting underway at Auckland Council, a councillor is warning.

Any “savings” will be spent. So not savings at all.

The finance and performance committee has called for a detailed breakdown of how savings of up to $37 million a year might be delivered, after an initial review found that potential. The statutory review has so far targeted four of eventually 30 Auckland Council activities: its water and drainage operations, communications and engagement, waste, and international investment attraction. Most of the potential savings so far could come by better integrating the council’s stormwater division with its separate water and sewerage company Watercare. Councillor Chris Darby reminded the meeting that while better value for money might be found, so too might the need for higher spending to protect the environment and cope with climate change. “I believe that we are up for some phenomenal expenditure in the decades to come,” he said.

And if he thinks what’s to come is phenomenal, then it has to be significantly more than what they’ve been shovelling out the door over the last decade.

They must know about a source of money we don’t know about. Because the ratepayer can’t stand much more. It will have to come out of the pockets of the rest of New Zealand.

Got to make hay when the sun shines, and Phil Goff’s re-election is totally dependent on how much money he can get from his friends in the Labour party.

My guess? Lots.

– RNZ