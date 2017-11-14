The Aussies are saying that Jacinda is making a ‘fatal mistake’ over refugees

Jacinda Ardern really is a silly uneducated, virtue signalling tosser with her grand-standing over Manus Island.

Any acceptance of a New Zealand offer to resettle refugees from Manus Island would be a fatal mistake, an independent senator warns. Newly-elected NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern will repeat her offer to take 150 refugees from Manus and Nauru when she meets Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in the Philippines this week. “That’s a fatal mistake, literally a fatal mistake – people die when that happens,” Liberal Democrats senator David Leyonhjelm told reporters in Canberra on Monday. “If these people are taken in by New Zealand it will effectively be a back door into Australia.”

Jacinda Ardern has to tell us how many drownings she is prepared to accept as a result of restarting people smuggling to Australia and NZ.

She will also have to explain to Kiwis why Australia took away their right to work in Australia without a visa…because that is what will happen if Jacinda Ardern’s strong arming succeeds.

More than 1000 people died attempting to seek asylum in Australia by boat from 2007 to 2013. About 420 refugees remain in the now-closed Manus Island centre where food, water and medical supplies have been cut off for almost two weeks. The Papua New Guinean government is urging them to relocate to alternative accommodation. Turnbull previously turned down Ardern’s offer, but left the door open to considering it at a future stage. Government frontbencher Matt Canavan defended Australia’s record when it came to resettling refugees. “Last time I looked, New Zealand take significantly fewer refugees per capita than Australia,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday. “It seems like a PR stunt from the New Zealand prime minister to try and focus on one group of refugees which there is a process for, including settlement in the United States.”

The irony of Jacinda Ardern’s virtue signalling is she has just spent days hectoring the TPP delegates and APEC delegates about respecting NZ’s sovereignty, especially when it comes to immigration and home ownership.

Yet here she is, egged on by an equally virtue signalling media, telling another country what they should do about their own immigration laws and how they handle refugees.

The hypocrisy is unbelievable.

Then again, she is a socialist…they are usually protected by a shield of sanctimony and carry a cloak of hypocrisy.

-NewstalkZB