Australia votes to allow gays to have mothers in law too

Australians have voted in favour of changing the law to allow same-sex marriage. Australian Statistician David Kalisch announced the results of the ABS postal survey from Canberra, confirming the survey had delivered a Yes result. Of 12.7 million votes, 61.6 per cent were returned in favour of same-sex marriage. The final participation rate accounted for 79.5 per cent of eligible voters. Mr Kalisch announced every state and territory recorded a majority Yes vote

Every state voted in favour:

The politicians are moving quickly to pass the law that allows it:

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has pledged to deliver marriage equality following the vote for same-sex marriage. “We must respect the voice of the people. We asked them for their opinion and they have given it to us. It is unequivocal, it is overwhelming,” Mr Turnbull said at a press conference minutes after the results were released. “They are our masters, we who were elected to Parliament. It is our job now to get on with it, get on with it and get this done. It is fair. The people have voted yes for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it.” Mr Turnbull acknowledged that Australians had “spoken in their millions” and voted overwhelmingly Yes for marriage equality. “They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love. And now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it, to get on with the job the Australian people have tasked us to do and get this done,” he said. “This year, before Christmas. That must be our commitment.”

