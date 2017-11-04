Baa-baas v New Zealand @ Twickenham ( 4 am )

Here’s a post for those of you keen enough to get up and watch it live. Kick-off will be a few minutes after 4 am. Please keep the scores and final result out of General Debate for those who are watching it delayed.

The teams:

New Zealand XV: D Havili (Crusaders), W Naholo (Highlanders), A Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), N Laumape (Hurricanes), S Tamanivalu (Crusaders), B Barrett (capt), TJ Perenara (both Hurricanes); K Hames, N Harris (both Chiefs), O Tu’ungafasi (Blues), L Romano, S Barrett (both Crusaders), V Fifita, A Savea (both Hurricanes), J Kaino (Blues).

Replacements: A Aumua (Wellington), T Perry (Crusaders), J Toomaga-Allen (Hurricanes), P Tuipulotu (Blues), S Cane, T Kerr-Barlow (both Chiefs), L Sopoaga (Highlanders), M Duffie (Blues). —– Barbarians XV: G Bridge (New Zealand), J Savea (New Zealand), R Buckman (New Zealand), H Vorster (South Africa), V Aso (New Zealand), R Mo’unga (New Zealand), A Ellis (New Zealand, captain); A Moli (New Zealand), A Strauss (South Africa), J Van Rooyen (South Africa), D Bird (New Zealand), S Carter (Australia), L Whitelock (New Zealand), K Smith (South Africa), S Luatua (New Zealand).

Replacements: A Van der Merwe (South Africa), B Franks (New Zealand), R Smith (South Africa), W Britz (South Africa), R Ackermann (South Africa), M Drummond (New Zealand), R Du Preez (South Africa), D Hunt (New Zealand).

The lesser-rated players will probably get a run, allowing the Baa-baas an outside chance to make themselves look better than they are.