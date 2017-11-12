It’s all about babies now, and Jesus and the Queen can get knotted

Like his dog skills, Mallard likes to force his will onto the world.

Claire Trevett writes

When MPs returned to Parliament this week, they discovered Jesus and the Queen had left the building and the babies had arrived…

Each Speaker brings his or her own touch to Parliament, cosmetically and in more significant ways. Mallard settled on wearing his academic gown.

That is an ill-fitting piece of costume that falls off every time he stands up causing great mirth among the MPs.

That has resulted in the words “[gown slips from shoulders]” appearing repeatedly in Hansard.

Beyond the wardrobe malfunctions and babies, the first Question Time also delivered the type of discipline Mallard intended to apply to ministers answering questions – something both National and Labour would be concerned about.