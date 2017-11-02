Beersheba celebration photos

Here are some photos from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page of celebrations at Beersheba.

Benjamin Netanhyahu knows how to honour the sacrifice of soldiers. Australia’s PM Malcolm Turnbull attended as well, while New Zealand failed to send a single MP, instead sending the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Obviously giving interviews to CNN was more important than celebrating our soldier’s sacrifice for Jacinda Ardern. Ron Mark chose to pin on his medals in all the wrong places and give a speech here when he could have jumped on a plane and gone as our Minister of Defence.

Jacinda Ardern is going to Australia this weekend for a brusque meeting with Malcolm Turnbull, it is likely to be more brusque because he will have flown back from Israel where Jacinda Ardern should also have been.

This one is my favourite: