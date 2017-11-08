You bet it’s personal, real personal

Jacinda Ardern says that Winston Peters gave her a heads up on his legal action…

Jacinda Ardern says the Deputy Prime Minister serving legal papers on journalists and the head of the Ministry of Social Development is a personal matter. Ardern was told by Winston Peters late last week about the impending legal action against nine people, seeking discovery of material relating to a leak to media during the campaign of the fact Peters received superannuation overpayments. “He did give me a head’s up that he intended to pursue this issue, at the end of last week. I didn’t have full details. But I was aware that it would be happening,” Ardern said today. Two of the people targeted have labelled the action a “fishing expedition”, as Peters and his legal team seek to find proof of who leaked his personal information. Papers have been served on Newsroom editor Tim Murphy and will be on Newshubpolitical reporter Lloyd Burr, who is currently in Australia. Both media organisations were told of the overpayments before Peters went public. They have also been served on former Prime Minister Bill English, and Ministers Paula Bennett, Steven Joyce and Anne Tolley, English’s former chief of staff Wayne Eagleson and campaign press secretary Clark Hennessy. Brendan Boyle, the head of the Ministry of Social Development, has also been targeted. Asked whether it was appropriate for the Deputy Prime Minister to be serving papers on a chief executive and journalists, Ardern said her conversation with Peters on the matter was brief. “It didn’t include all details of who would be involved. But I actually have no comment to make on it. It is an issue for Mr Peters and it is a personal matter.”

You bet it is personal. Winston is extracting maximum utu.

Think about this for a moment. Bill English was one of those who moved the motion to expel Winston Peters from National’s caucus in 1992. Now he is the leader of the National party and that party devised an election strategy that illegally leaked personal superannuation details in order to politically embarrass him. National’s preferred election strategy at the time was to win with existing coalition partners. Steve Joyce thought that by eliminating Winston Peters that would help. I know that’s what Steve Joyce planned because a senior caucus member close to English has told me that. That same caucus member also said it was the worst decision of the campaign team.

So, Winston Peters had private information leaked to the media, but it was so ham-fisted in execution that most of the players were really well known, literally within hours. The campaign chair, Steve Joyce, knew. The deputy campaign chair, Paula Bennett, knew. The minister responsible, Anne Tolley, knew. The Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Wayne Eagleson, knew. Plenty of Nats were speaking before the hit ran, I had a heads up of a hit on Winston Peters the day before it ran. They were loose with their security and planning.

So, what’s a man to do…well…utu of course. The guy who chucked you into the political wilderness is the guy who needs your party to continue to stay in his job of Prime Minister…his election strategy popped like a balloon on election night.

Of course it is personal for Winston Peters…and why shouldn’t it be.

The top table in National were all in it…and it backfired. Now they should go.

-NZ Herald