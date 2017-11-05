Brand new SH1 closed for repair: is the road fit for purpose?

The Transport Agency’s asking motorists to slow down this weekend as they head through roadworks on Northland’s Brynderwyn Hills.

But that’s not the astounding part.

Contractors have been resealing State Highway 1 on the south side of the hill. But they said trucks were damaging the new seal and they were having to redo it.

So trucks are going up and down a brand new piece of roading, and the road is falling to bits.

That’s not good.

The Transport Agency said there would be detours in place through Waipu and Mangawhai for drivers heading south, and through Paparoa and Oakleigh for northbound traffic. And it has asked truck drivers to change gear before they arrive at the Brynderwyns heading north. The agency said speed and gear changes on the new surface were putting stress on the road.

So they are blaming truckies for speeding and doing unnecessary gear changes. That’s just absurd. And petty.

Let’s put the responsibility where it lies: that section of road isn’t capable of performing as a busy state highway.

The people putting the road in better be paying for that out of their own pocket. But as we all know deep down: you and I will be paying for it twice.

And by the look of it, perpetually until those nasty truck drivers stop changing gears.

– RNZ