Brent Edwards’ kinder view on Jacinda’s Ozzy trip-up

Mr Turnbull’s government believes if New Zealand took some of the refugees it would open a back door for them to get into Australia and encourage the people smugglers to restart their trade. As well, Mr Turnbull is still pinning his hopes on a deal with the United States for that country to take 1250 refugees.
On her first overseas trip – visiting New Zealand’s most important partner – Ms Ardern tread carefully. While renewing National’s offer to take 150 refugees she avoided criticising Australia’s policy and she ruled out – as some have suggested – going directly to the Papua New Guinea government to do a deal to take the refugees.
She is likely to come under more pressure, though, from some of her supporters and the Green Party to do more, particularly as the already dire circumstances of the refugees on Manus Island worsens. How she balances her commitment to acting on principle while maintaining and strengthening the trans-Tasman relationship will be a big test, particularly as she has indicated she expects progress on the refugee crisis within weeks.
What does she do when that does not happen? She says she will go back to Australia if there is no progress to say the offer is still on the table. But it is still up to Mr Turnbull whether he accepts.
The offer is still on the table.
Jacinda Ardern spoke to New Zealand media the next morning, insisting it wasn’t rejected. IT. WAS. STILL. ON. THE. TABLE!
Problem is, it was still on the table where John Key had left it.
This sort of stuff is normally done diplomatically behind the scenes. And then the leaders get together and take all the credit.
What you don’t do is go over uninvited and try to bully another country into a course of action by trying the embarrass them in public.
– Brent Edwards, RNZ
