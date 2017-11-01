Business confidence slumps with pinkos in charge

No surprises here:

Business confidence has plunged to a fresh two year low amid political uncertainty.

The ANZ business outlook survey for October showed a net 10 per cent of businesses are pessimistic about the year ahead, meaning more businesses expect general conditions to get worse in the coming year, than the number who expect to see an improvement.

However, the survey does not reflect the business community’s view of the new Government, as most of the responses were collected while coalition negotiations were still ongoing, before the make-up of the new administration was known.

It is the lowest reading in the survey since September 2015 and marks a 10 point fall in a month. The September survey itself marked a sharp fall from August.

“The finger can be pointed at political uncertainty,” ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie said.

“[T]his month’s survey primarily covers the uncertainty around the outcome and not the outcome itself. The latter will be next month’s story,” Bagrie.