More calls for the Government to act over Iranian ratbag

As the government remains completely silent over the hate-speech Iranian diplomat there are more calls for the government to act.

Nicolas Pirsoul, a doctoral candidate in politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, writes:

Iranian diplomat Hormoz Ghahremani has come under fire for his recent anti-Israel speech at an Auckland Shia Islamic centre in Pakuranga. Ghahremani spoke alongside other speakers in a series of talks that denied the Holocaust and called for the “surgical removal” of Israel. The speakers also argued that Israel is currently fuelling terrorism in the Middle East. The controversial speeches took place during the celebration of “Quds” day, an anti-Israel protest day initiated by Ayatollah Khomeini after the 1979 Iranian revolution. As a liberal, democratic country, New Zealand should promote freedom of speech and criticising other nations’ policies is a right. Iranian propaganda, however, is not acceptable. Denying the atrocities of the Holocaust represent a disservice to humanity and is anti-Semitic. A liberal, democratic nation should act to ensure that racism is not propagated on its territory. Iranian influence in New Zealand should be restricted as its goal is to legitimise an authoritarian regime that does not respect basic human rights. The Iranian influence on some Shia places of worship in New Zealand raises once again the question of foreign influences on Islamic communities in our country.

This is something that Winston Peters needs to be speaking out on, at the very least telling us that the Ambassador has been called in. This is serious, a diplomat has essentially called for the destruction of another sovereign nation, and seems to be getting away with it because he said it in a mosque.

The new government should tackle this important issue as positive race relations and our democratic values are directly under threat from such influence. The government should work in concert with Muslim communities and clerics to ensure that mosques remain places of worship and do not become the vehicles for the propagation of any radical political ideology.

The government has been silent. They need to be reassuring New Zealanders that this sort of nonsense won’t be tolerated…more importantly that they are taking measures to look into the New Zealander who made similar comments.

To understand and assess the potential threat of such statements to New Zealand society, it is important to understand the wider ideological background of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ayatollah Khomeini, the charismatic leader of the Iranian revolution, transformed Iran into a theocracy after the fall of the Shah. The Iranian ideology represents a politicisation of religion. Khomeini theorised the idea that the formation and maintenance of an Islamic state was the most important aspect of Islam and could even trump other Islamic principles. His political activism broke away from a tradition of political quietism amongst Shia clerics, who mostly disapprove of the idea of creating an Islamic state before the return of Imam Mahdi, the Shia messiah. Khomeini’s departure from the traditional Shia emphasis on the separation between religion and government has two implications. Firstly, that he had to impose his ideology over the majority Shia clergy. This happened mostly through the use of force. Secondly, Khomeini believed that his movement would lead to an overall Islamic revolution in the Muslim world. Given his status as a Shia, and the strong anti-Shia sentiments amongst Sunnis, Khomeini embraced pan-Islamism and the ideal of Sunni-Shia unity against what he called Western and Zionist influence over the Muslim world. This rapprochement meant that radical Sunni Islamist theories such as Sayyed Qutb’s began to influence some politicised Shia movements and a process of radicalisation and Islamisation of some Shia communities began. One of the ways Iranian revolutionary forces planned to gain the support from Sunnis was to become the main supporter of anti-Israel militantism while portraying Sunni leaders as traitors and collaborators with Israel. The creation of Hezbollah and continuous financial/military support for Hamas (despite being a Sunni terrorist organisation) embodies this phenomenon. Whether or not this strategy served Iranian interests is a matter of debate. The phenomenon of politicisation and radicalisation of Shia Islam continued under Khamenei (Khomeini’s successor as Supreme Leader) and exporting their ideologies abroad has become a key element of their soft power strategy. The speeches in the Pakuranga centre reflect this problematic Iranian influence in Western nations. Despite the Iranian illiberal and authoritarian ideology not being shared by most Shia clerics, it has become increasingly popular amongst Shia communities, even in Western nations. This is largely due to the fact that Iranian financial support is much stronger than the financial support received by Shia Islamic centres which do not align themselves with the Iranian government.

This explains clearly why it was a massive mistake for Obama to push for and attain rapprochement with Iran on his watch. Iran funds many of the terror organisations currently opposing Israel. While the Iranian diplomat accuses Israel of funding and orchestrating terrorism it is, in fact, Iran is one of the major suppliers of cash and arms to continue terrorism, in particular against Israel.

This phenomenon is happening in Auckland where two Shia centres (in Pakuranga and New Lynn) receive financial and ideological support from Iran and propagate their ideology openly. Iranian militantism is different from Sunni jihadi propaganda such as ISIS or Al Qaeda’s and does not call for indiscriminate attacks on civilians in the West. This does not mean that Iranian influence in New Zealand is not highly problematic, as evidenced by Ghahremani’s controversial speech.

His speech is highly problematic, mainly because of the hateful designs of it, but also because it was preached to young people, in a mosque and endorsed by a New Zealand based accountant. Make no mistake, there will be more speeches like this being made, filling young people’s minds with hate, loathing and fear. They are actually radicalising those children and eventually we will have our own homegrown terror attack here.

The day we have that attack, god forbid, is the day that the appeasers and excuse makers will have blood on their hands. You know we have a problem when companies like BMW sponsor All Blacks who associate with people who have the same beliefs as this Iranian diplomat, and they excuse it and basically do nothing. You know we have a problem when boycotts of my advertising are called for by the left-wing simply because I oppose their point of view but no one does anything about associations with hate-speech makers like Mufti Menk and this Iranian diplomat and his ratbag Kiwi accountant mate.

I won’t be silent, I know SB won’t be silent…but every time we write things like this we put ourselves at risk…at risk from lawfare, and at risk from violence. We do get death threats, but this is important and we won’t be silenced.

-Fairfax