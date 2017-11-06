They came in like a wrecking ball

Chris Hipkins has begun his portfolio in destruction mode as if diplomacy is for wussies. His attitude is not unique as Labour have started their first hundred days smashing things down instead of building things up. They are slashing and burning before they have put any thought into what will replace what they are razing to the ground.

So what does the Labour government have on their to-do list and what have they already destroyed so far?

Demolished:

Four new partnership schools. (Chris Hipkins announced that the Labour government will not honour signed government contracts) Personal tax cuts 1500-bed expansion at Waikeria Extra beds at Northland’s Ngawha Prison A new 245-bed block at Mt Eden Corrections Facility NCEA Assessments National Standards 1800 new police officers ( that policy didn’t even stand 24 hours scrutiny) Referendum on Maori seats 150 Manus Island Refugees from Australia (Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull said no.) Foreign house buyers Three Strikes law Auckland’s East-West link

To Do List:

Eliminate Child poverty Reduce child poverty Work out how to measure child poverty Eliminate homelessness Reduce homelessness Work out how to measure homelessness Reduce unemployment from 5% to 4% Increase minimum wage Eliminate road deaths Reduce road deaths Work out how to legislate against road deaths Eliminate suicide. Create dozens of new government departments ie Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, Minister of Climate change Create hundreds of new Wellington jobs for bureaucrats Create lots of new taxes Set up inquiries Hold summits Pass laws to spend more money. Build 100,000 houses in the next 10 years. Build a ” few hundred or possibly 1000 residences in the first year.” Build about “16,000 homes in the first three years.”