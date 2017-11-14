Is there a chink showing in Chris Hipkins’ armour?

New Zealand’s ten Partnership schools are now in a fight for their very existence and a recent news story on TVNZ revealed a chink in Chris Hipkins’ armour.

The Labour Party need a face-saver as they are going to meet some serious resistance and bad press if they attempt to shut any of the Partnership schools down. Imagine the students outside parliament with their families. All that ethnic “diversity” walking around holding placards saying how important their school is to them and how it has changed their lives for the better after a state school let them down.

If the schools were predominantly made up of disadvantaged pakeha children no Labour supporters would care because white lives don’t matter but that is not the case. The students that state schools have been letting down for decades now have mainly brown faces and their families are Labour’s natural constituency. Ruthlessly closing down these schools will not go well for them.

Chris Hipkins’ get out of jail free card to save face was always the “change the name” plan, with the stroke of a pen turning Partnership schools into Special Character schools. That plan would work well except for one small problem. The schools are only able to do what they do so well because of the flexibility that comes with bulk funding. They might get less money but they get to spend it on what they consider important not on what the government thinks is important and they do not want to give it up.

Bulk funding allows the schools to provide free uniforms, free stationery, breakfast and no school fees. It allows them to pay above award rates for top teachers.

Chris Hipkins is already starting to show signs of backing down. ” It may be that some changes flow on out of that,” he said after talking about trying to find a way to keep the innovations of the new model ( Partnership schools) while looking into the barriers that would prevent those innovations continuing. Clearly, the biggest barrier would be the removal of bulk funding.

He has said that “if” there are going to be any closures of any of the ten partnership schools they won’t be until the end of next year. That means that the ten have a full year to mount their public campaign to stay open and to remain bulk funded. As long as they can secure that I am sure they don’t care one little bit what Labour decides to call them.