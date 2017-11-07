On Chris Hipkins shooting from the hip

“Mr Hipkins is now spinning that the schools are somehow not legitimate because their contracts were signed close to an election, but this comment gets him further in over his head.”

In fact, the schools were funded as part of Budget 2016, half way through the parliamentary term. Round Four was announced in July 2016 and opened in August 2016. Round Five was announced with the addition of STEM-focussed schools in December 2016 and the Round opened in February of this year. Subsequently, both rounds required applications, feedback from the Authorisation Board, final applications, recommendations from the Board to the Minister, the Minister’s acceptance, and final contract negotiations before a contract can be signed.

“Mr Hipkins can be forgiven for not having been in Government before, but I can tell him it takes time to make good policy, and the contracts were signed when they were because that’s how long the process of contracting schools takes.

WHAT MR HIPKINS SHOULD DO NOW:

“Mr Hipkins should now come clean. He should call a meeting of the contracted sponsors of Partnership Schools and offer to visit them. He should seek to understand what they’re offering to do for children marginalised by the state education system and stop issuing incautious comments by media.

“In the case of existing schools, he should offer to visit the schools and explain to the children what he plans to do to their schools. Ideally, he should start by listening to them.

“Having properly consulted those affected by his decision, he should then make an official statement on the Beehive Website, as most Ministers do. The statement should say what Government policy on Partnership Schools | Kura Hourua actually is so that the school sponsors and the communities affected can have clarity. […]