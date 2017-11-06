Church shooting in Texas

Texas officials have confirmed that the death toll of 26 does not include the gunman. They say 23 people were killed inside the church, two outside and one died later.
At least 20 others are understood to be wounded.
ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, have named the suspected gunman as 26-year-old Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, Texas.
Police have reportedly searched his home for explosives.
Erica Hernandez, a reporter for TV station KSAT 12, was one of the first journalists on the scene.
People living near the church told her that the suspect first started shooting from outside the church and then went inside. He had a mask, a lot of ammunition and was in “full gear”, she was told.
One person returned fire towards him, witnesses said.
