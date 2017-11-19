Jacinderella needs new shoes.

We all need to chip in and buy Jacinda some new shoes, she seems to only have two pairs. And everyone knows shoes maketh the woman.

Here we have the black ankle boots. Perfect for striding down the corridors of power.

They go with everything, any time of the day or night. Wear them with your best evening dress in 35-degree heat. So versatile.

Here they are peeking out from under her designer dress at the Vodafone Music Awards.

And here’s pair number 2, the girly heels.

And they go perfectly with this …… handbag …… briefcase ……. sack. Whatever, it’s roomy. Squeeze a few refugees in there, no trouble at all.

So elegant and classy.

Please… I only have two pairs of shoes.

Will someone please get her a stylist?

This post was written by Intern Staff