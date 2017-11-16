The Citizen’s Guide to the Media Pt. 2: What Is Fake News?

In the first instalment of the Citizen’s Guide to the Media, we covered how “fake news” has become the spectre stalking the media landscape in 2017. But what is “fake news”, exactly?

Well, there’s “fake news” and Fake News. Not everything reflexively dismissed as “fake news” by a hyper-skeptical public is literally fake. Some is, some is truth told with bad intent, and some is just truth that some people don’t want to hear.

First, the genuine Fake News: news that is literally fake.

Some of these are satire: stories that are never meant to be taken seriously. There are countless satirical news sites on the web, from the venerable Private Eye, to The Onion, World News Daily and The Mideast Beast. Even where the satirical nature of their stories is not obvious (”After Joining Paris Agreement, Syria Switches to Eco-Friendly Cluster Bombs”), such sites invariably have prominent disclaimer: “Because all news is satirical”, “World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content”.

Unfortunately, in the social media environment, there seems to be a “social premium” on sharing information. So readers sometimes inadvertantly share and forward links to satirical stories, thinking that they’re genuine.

But the real Fake News, the stuff that gets under the foil hats of Russia conspiracy theorists, are stories that are also completely made up. But while usually absurd (”Obama is a Satanist!”, “Comatose Hillary replaced by body double!”), they’re not actually satirical. But neither are these stories necessarily created by sinister Russian operatives.

Instead, they’re often created by bloggers and tiny websites whose creators make up absurd content in order to generate clicks. When people share their stories, the creators make money. “Click-bait” stories can be very lucrative.

But, beyond the literally “fake” Fake News, there are many other types of news which are less fake, but which are still habitually branded “fake news”.

Many of these are what journalist Tim Poole calls “hyper-partisan” reporting. What’s important to note is that, unlike actual Fake News, hyper-partisans are more-or-less well-intentioned, hard as that may be to accept.

The first type of hyper-partisan media Poole identifies are simply ignorant: “They think they understand what they’re talking about,” he says, but they usually either don’t have the full picture, or they filter the story through such a heavily biased lens of their determination to set the world to rights, that the picture that emerges is hopelessly distorted. Many “alternative media” sites fit this description.

Yet, they usually sincerely believe they are presenting an honest view. Similarly, their audience sincerely wants to believe them, so their critical barriers are often much lower than they normally would be.

Another type of hyper-partisan reporting deliberately misrepresents the story. They don’t outright lie, but they omit facts that don’t fit their agenda. They also distort the facts that they present, by presenting them out of context, perhaps, or by interpolating their own insinuations or opinions.

For instance, it was an idée fixe of the mainstream media in 2016 was that Donald Trump had proposed a “Muslim Registry”. Yet, Trump had never said any such thing: a journalist had said it to Trump, who didn’t explicitly refute him. So, as far as the media were concerned, Trump had said it.

But, again, these people are sort of well-intentioned. Yes, they’re peddling an agenda, but it’s one they are convinced is right.

If you find that hard to accept, try putting the shoe on the other foot, as Ben Shapiro always urges. If you had an agenda that you’re utterly convinced is right, wouldn’t you tell your story in the most persuasive way possible? No, it doesn’t make them right, but it does make their motives less sinister.

Unfortunately, hyper-partisan reporting has become a massive problem for the mainstream media, too. Deranged by Trump, the “curated media” has mostly abandoned any pretense of objectivity. Even the New York Times’ Michael Goodwin admitted that the paper had broken “the standards of fairness and nonpartisanship”.

But, beyond outright Fake News and hyper-partisanship, there are the ordinary editorial and commercial decisions that necessarily colour the reporting of any media organisation. These are what are known as “news values”. Many consumers see their effect as intrinsically insidious, but the truth is that news values are an inescapable part of journalism.

The good and bad of news values, and their effect on the media, will be covered in part 3 of The Citizen’s Guide to the Media