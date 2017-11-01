A classroom experiment in socialism

Fiction:

A math teacher at a New Zealand high school recently said while she had never failed a single student before she had recently failed an entire class. The class had insisted that PM Jacinda Ardern was right and that capitalism was a ” blatant failure.” They had informed the math teacher that socialism works and that no one in New Zealand would be poor and no one would be rich under the new Labour-led coalition. Socialism they claimed is a great equalizer.

The math teacher had responded to their claims by asking the class to take part in an experiment in socialism. Once they agreed she then told them what it would involve. She told them that all their test results would be averaged and everyone would receive the same mark so no one would fail and no one would receive 100%

After the first test, the results were averaged and everyone got 67%. The students who studied hard were upset and the students who hadn’t studied as hard were happy.

As the second test rolled around, the students who hadn’t studied as hard last time had studied even less and the ones who studied hard decided they wanted a free ride too so they had studied less as well.

The second test average was 52%

By the time the third test rolled around, the average was 45%

As the tests proceeded, the scores never increased as bickering, blame and name-calling all resulted in hard feelings and no one would study for the benefit of anyone else.

In the end, the students were all surprised to learn that they had all failed the unit of work. Their math teacher told them that socialism would also ultimately fail because when the reward is great, the effort to succeed is great, but when the government takes all the reward away, no one will try or want to succeed.

There are five morals to this fictional story:

1. You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. 2. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. 3. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. 4. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it. 5. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end of any nation.

-thecommentator.com