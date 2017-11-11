Clinton continues to be a sore loser

Hillary Clinton still can’t reconcile she lost the election a year ago and is continuing on with her smear campaigns against Trump:

Hillary Clinton is in secret negotiations with Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous Russian dossier, to purchase a second report that allegedly contains salacious new charges against President Trump, according to several sources with personal knowledge of the transaction.

The talks with Steele, a former British spy, are being carried out by Hillary’s former campaign aides, who do not hide their bitterness over the shocking loss of the White House to Donald Trump, these sources say.

‘Hillary’s people have been secretly in touch with Steele and are close to making a deal with him on opposition research that he claims has newly surfaced from his Russian sources,’ says a longtime Clinton adviser.

‘Steele didn’t release this information before now because it wasn’t available to him when he put together his first dossier,’ the adviser continued.

As I reported in my new book, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump, the first 35-page Steele dossier ‘contained sensational charges that the Russian Federal Security Service had ‘kompromat,’ or compromising information, on Trump that could be used to blackmail him.

According to that now discredited dossier, Trump had sex with Russian prostitutes when he visited Moscow.’

I included a long excerpt from the first dossier in All Out War.

All the publicity generated by the release of the first dossier and the dubious claims of a $12 million payment have reportedly brought shady characters in Russia out of the woodwork. They are said to be looking for a big pay day.

‘There are many wealthy people in the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ who are more than willing to put up whatever money is necessary to get this new information,’ said a member of Hillary’s inner circle.

Hillary has informed Bill Clinton that once she acquires the second dossier, she intends to release it to friendly members of the media.

‘She’s convinced that Trump made business deals with Russians with ties to the Kremlin in return for a promise to offer the Russians favorable trade conditions,’ according to a source who was privy to her conversation with her husband.

‘There are also claims in this second dossier that Trump had romantic involvements with Russian women over the years who are connected to the Kremlin’s spy apparatus,’ this source went on.

‘Hillary has said that she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure Trump’s ‘illegitimate presidency’, as she constantly refers to it among friends and campaign associates, ends in ashes.

‘She says that there are many additional pages of intelligence on Trump and his ties with the Russians. As soon as the negotiations with Steele are complete and she gets the [second] dossier, she’s going to double down and release all the new material.’

Hillary personally authorized her campaign chairman, John Podesta, to launch the first controversial Russian dossier, according to a senior Clinton campaign strategist who worked for Hillary in both her 2008 and 2016 presidential bids.