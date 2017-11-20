Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Little walking back his Pike Promises
Coalition Government’s broken promises so far

by SB on November 20, 2017 at 10:00am

Broken Promises

1.The promise to enter Pike River Mine

GREYMOUTH, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 30: Flames burn out of control from a ventilation shaft at the Pike River Mine on November 30, 2010 in Greymouth, New Zealand. Rescue teams have been working around the clock to recover the bodies of the 29 New Zealand mine crew that lost their lives following two blasts at the Pike River Mine 50 kilometres north of Greymouth on New Zealand’s west coast. (Photo by Iain McGregor-Pool/Getty Images)

2.The promise to hold a binding referendum on seven race-based seats.

©Waateanews.com

3. The promise to build a backup fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland

Debate moderator Mike Hosking told English the rupture of the fuel pipe to Auckland Airport made New Zealand look like a “huckleberry little nation”, and some responsibility had to rest with his government.

English said such accidents happened, and fuel storage capacity was increased five years ago. Ardern said National hadn’t spent money to safeguard supply but “apparently we have enough for tax cuts”, and Labour would either build more storage or a second pipeline.

-NZ Herald

Asked if she would commit a Labour Government to a full second pipeline to Marsden Point, she said: “I think we need to look at options to build our resilience. Whether that’s storage or additional pipelines, work clearly needed to be done.”

-newsroom.co.nz

4. The promise to hold a referendum on the anti-smacking law.

5. The promise of Fast rail from Auckland through Hamilton to Tauranga

Labour has announced a $20 million commitment to invest in a passenger rail service linking Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

[…] Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says her party will create a passenger rail service linking Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga if it wins the election.

The Greens announced a similar policy last week.

-Stuff

 

 

 

