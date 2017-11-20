Coalition Government’s broken promises so far

Broken Promises
1.The promise to enter Pike River Mine
2.The promise to hold a binding referendum on seven race-based seats.
3. The promise to build a backup fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland
Debate moderator Mike Hosking told English the rupture of the fuel pipe to Auckland Airport made New Zealand look like a “huckleberry little nation”, and some responsibility had to rest with his government.
English said such accidents happened, and fuel storage capacity was increased five years ago. Ardern said National hadn’t spent money to safeguard supply but “apparently we have enough for tax cuts”, and Labour would either build more storage or a second pipeline.
-NZ Herald
Asked if she would commit a Labour Government to a full second pipeline to Marsden Point, she said: “I think we need to look at options to build our resilience. Whether that’s storage or additional pipelines, work clearly needed to be done.”
4. The promise to hold a referendum on the anti-smacking law.
5. The promise of Fast rail from Auckland through Hamilton to Tauranga
Labour has announced a $20 million commitment to invest in a passenger rail service linking Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.
The Greens announced a similar policy last week.
-Stuff
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.