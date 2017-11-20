Coalition Government’s broken promises so far

Broken Promises

1.The promise to enter Pike River Mine

2.The promise to hold a binding referendum on seven race-based seats.

3. The promise to build a backup fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland

Debate moderator Mike Hosking told English the rupture of the fuel pipe to Auckland Airport made New Zealand look like a “huckleberry little nation”, and some responsibility had to rest with his government.

English said such accidents happened, and fuel storage capacity was increased five years ago. Ardern said National hadn’t spent money to safeguard supply but “apparently we have enough for tax cuts”, and Labour would either build more storage or a second pipeline.