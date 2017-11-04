Collins body slams Twyford and Nash

It was a pleasure to watch Judith Collins on the AM show brilliantly counter Phil Twyford. Twyford was attempting to defend MP Stuart Nash’s claim that National didn’t put more police officers on the beat. I think we can expect to enjoy more political body slams from her over the next three years.

Judith Collins is rubbishing Labour’s claims the previous Government didn’t put more cops on the beat. Newly inducted Police Minister Stuart Nash made the claim earlier this week. “That’s complete rubbish,” Ms Collins – a former Police Minister – told The AM Show on Friday.

Don’t hold back Judith, tell us what you really think.

“I think Stuart was probably out of Parliament when we brought in 600 extra frontline police, 300 into Counties Manukau policing district – in other words, south Auckland – and the other 300 around the country. Six-hundred more police we delivered, over nine years.” Ms Collins said she’s owed an apology from Mr Nash. “He should actually ring me and apologise. He’s got my number.” Mr Nash may have been referring to the police-public ratio, which fell over the nine years National was in power. In 2008 there was one police officer for every 488 Kiwis, but by last year it had fallen to one for every 526 – despite growing demand.

If Nash was, in fact, referring to the police-public ratio his words were both deceptive and inaccurate because 600 extra frontline police were delivered by the National government. Isn’t it interesting how the Newshub journalist is trying to provide an explanation in an attempt to justify Nash’s deceptive claim?

“They effectively froze police staffing for nine years,” Labour’s Phil Twyford, appearing alongside Ms Collins, said. During the election campaign, National promised 1100 more police staff, including 880 extra officers. The new Government is aiming for 1800 new sworn officers over the next three years. Ms Collins doubts it can be done.

Given the facts, I would suggest that Judith is right. If National promised 880 new Kiwi cops and was only able to deliver 600 then it is extremely unlikely that Labour by promising an even less attainable number will be able to do better.

“Where are you going to get them from? We’ve got the lowest unemployment we’ve had for years,” she said, before turning to Mr Twford and saying: “You don’t like foreigners so you can’t bring them in, so what are you going to do?” Mr Twyford said the Government would be looking to recruit from overseas.

So there you have it. Labour will attempt to beat National’s record of 600 Kiwi cops by bringing in a foreign police force. What’s the bet most will be from Britain, a nation where cops spend their time harassing people for what they say online about terrorists when they are not putting their lives on the line during terror attacks.

-Newshub.