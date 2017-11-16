Collins continues to smack Twyford around the ears

Judith Collins continues to dance all over Phil Twyford, who seems to have found a supplier of SMUG cologne and is using it in copious quantities:
6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS (National—Papakura) to the Minister of Transport: Is he satisfied that cancelling the East-West Link Road of National Significance will be beneficial to transport in Auckland?
Hon PHIL TWYFORD (Minister of Transport): The East-West link has not been cancelled and it is not a road of national significance. That is simply a political label coined by the National Party. This Government will find a higher-value, lower-cost option for the East-West Link.
Hon Judith Collins: How does he respond to the chief executive of the Auckland chamber of commerce, who has said it is unfortunate that Ms Ardern’s Government did not consult with the Auckland business community before announcing a scaling back of the East-West Link project?
Hon PHIL TWYFORD: In fact, we consulted extensively with the Auckland business community, including Mr Barnett, and I have to say that the Auckland business community along with the likes of Ken Shirley of the Road Transport Forum actually agree that we need to find a more cost-effective option than the $327 million per kilometre option that that side of the House chose without even a benefit-cost ratio.
Hon Judith Collins: Is he aware that there are over 6,000 heavily laden lorries and tankers passing through Neilson Street and Church Street, Onehunga, every day and that any delay in progressing the East-West Link will do nothing to alleviate major congestion and loss of productivity that leads to increased costs being passed on to New Zealand families?
Hon PHIL TWYFORD: The Government agrees that it’s urgent to find a cost-effective and higher-value option for the East-West Link. We just don’t believe that a gold-plated option that would have been the most expensive road project in human history would have been a good use of taxpayer funds.
Raymond Huo: What is the benefit-cost ratio of the East-West Link option considered by the board of inquiry?
Hon PHIL TWYFORD: Incredibly, the past Government committed to a $2 billion East-West Link option without an up-to-date BCR, benefit-cost ratio, which shows a reckless disregard for the public finances.
Mr SPEAKER: OK. I am going to intervene and ask members who are asking supplementaries, on both sides, to listen to earlier answers, because otherwise what will happen is what just happened now and that is the member asked for something that—it was very clear from listening—did not exist.
Hon Judith Collins: Will congestion along Neilson Street and Church Street, Onehunga, be improved by his Government not accepting the East-West Link board of inquiry’s unanimous decision, published yesterday, confirming that the positive effects of the proposal outweigh the negatives?
Hon PHIL TWYFORD: I’m sure that the member opposite understands that the Environmental Protection Authority’s board of inquiry is a resource management consenting decision that does not consider the economic merits of the project and does not consider any other option other than the one that the National Party put in front of it.
Hon Judith Collins: Does he agree with the New Zealand Transport Agency’s prediction that freight movements in the Onehunga-Penrose area will double by 2035 and that the East-West Link is a necessary road for the 68,000 people employed in the area, as well as the distribution and logistics businesses that contribute a whopping $4.6 billion a year to the Auckland economy?
Hon PHIL TWYFORD: Yes, which is why we’re going to invest urgently in a higher-value, lower-cost option.
Phil Twyford misled the house, because there is a BCR. Not only that the EPA Board of Inquiry approved the East-West Link yesterday.
A controversial Auckland motorway has been rubber stamped despite being scrapped by the new Government.
In a draft ruling released on Tuesday an independent board of inquiry approved resource consent for the defunct East-West Link (EWL) four-lane roading project.
The draft decision would have, in principle, given the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) legal approval to start construction.
The decision follows two months of hearings from community, industry, council and government groups.
However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland mayor Phil Goff announced in early November the project as it stood would be cancelled.
“We’ve said we will cancel the current plans as they exist but we acknowledge that there are congestion issues that mean we need to re-look at how we respond to the problems that generated the original west link plans,” Ardern said.
The EWL was a $1.85 billion priority roading project of the last Government, connecting State Highway 20 at Onehunga and State Highway 1 at Mt Wellington.
This is what Labour are cancelling:
The project aims to:
- Improve the resilience of our strategic transport network by providing a further connection between SH1 and SH20 and improving connections to rail and freight hubs
- Improve travel times between the Onehunga – Penrose industrial area and State Highways 1 and 20
- Improve walking and cycling routes between Mangere Bridge, Onehunga and Sylvia Park and access to Otahuhu
- Provide more reliable bus journey times between State Highway 20 and Onehunga
and;
- A restored coastal edge, including new headlands and wetlands to improve the natural character of this area. This will treat stormwater run-off from wider Onehunga (improving water discharging to the Harbour)
- Constructing the road on a bund to contain leachate being discharged from the closed landfills in the area
and;
- Creating a more natural coastal edge and restoring habitat for wildlife
- New and safer walking and cycling routes including a dedicated route from Onehunga to Sylvia Park
- More reliable journey times for buses travelling between Māngere Bridge and Onehunga
- Supporting the growing Onehunga Town Centre by removing through traffic on Neilson Street (e.g. up to 27,000 less vehicles a day on the road through the town centre).
I wonder what the Greens think about the cancelling of all those foreshore improvements along with the cycling and walking tracks.
