Corrections do not want to pay compo to prisoners. That won’t please The Boss

Compensation for prisoners held longer than they should have been should not be calculated under Cabinet’s wrongful conviction guidelines, a lawyer for Corrections has argued.
The department is trying to overturn a High Court decision that it must pay compensation to prisoners whose release date was miscalculated after the Supreme Court found Shane Gardiner had been held 30 days longer that he should have.
In its judgement, the Court set a new formula for calculating prisoner release dates.
Gardiner was awarded $10,000 compensation, but Corrections’ lawyer Daniel Perkins told the Court of Appeal today it should not be paid.
This was, of course, the right thing to do under a National government. I’m counting down the seconds for Corrections to get called onto the mat and told to pay the poor people their money.
Labour are champions of the downtrodden, especially crims. All that the “victims” have to do is get Jacinda on board. Although she’s off shopping for refugees in Australia this weekend, so they may have to wait until she gets back.
– RNZ
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.