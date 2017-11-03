Corrections do not want to pay compo to prisoners. That won’t please The Boss

Compensation for prisoners held longer than they should have been should not be calculated under Cabinet’s wrongful conviction guidelines, a lawyer for Corrections has argued.

The department is trying to overturn a High Court decision that it must pay compensation to prisoners whose release date was miscalculated after the Supreme Court found Shane Gardiner had been held 30 days longer that he should have.

In its judgement, the Court set a new formula for calculating prisoner release dates.

Gardiner was awarded $10,000 compensation, but Corrections’ lawyer Daniel Perkins told the Court of Appeal today it should not be paid.