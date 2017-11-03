The corruption of Twitter and Google revealed

Testimony from social media giants to the Senate Intelligence Committee revealed that Twitter censored #PodestaEmails tweets and had strange criteria for defining “Russians,” while Google is now backing a think tank close to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Legal representatives for Facebook, Google and Twitter testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of the ongoing Congressional investigations into Russia’s alleged efforts to influence the 2016 US election.

Prepared remarks revealed Twitter’s censorship of the hashtags #PodestaEmails and #DNCLeaks, along with criteria for identifying Russian accounts that are questionable to say the least.

Also revealed was Google’s close relationship with politicians and governments and increased support for Defending Digital Democracy, a Harvard-based project staffed by former Pentagon and NSA officials, along with Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager and the CEO of Crowdstrike, a Democratic National Committee contractor behind the accusation that Russia hacked the DNC emails.

In written testimony, Twitter Acting General Counsel Sean J. Edgett revealed the company worked to stop the hashtag #PodestaEmails being seen by users.

Edgett said many tweets featuring the hashtag were “automated” and said Twitter’s spam detection systems dampened the impact of tweets containing the hashtag.

The “core of the hashtag was propagated by WikiLeaks, whose account sent out a series of 118 original tweets containing variants on the hashtag #PodestaEmails referencing the daily installments of the emails released on the Wikileaks website,” Edgett’s testimony said.

WikiLeaks released the Podesta emails in daily batches in the month leading up to election day on November 6, 2016, meaning it would have tweeted about the releases about four times a day, on average, based on the 118 figure. Twitter said 57,000 of its users posted 426,000 tweets with some form of that hashtag.

“Approximately one quarter (25 percent) of those Tweets received internal tags from our automation detection systems that hid them from searches,” Edgett said.

Twitter also said it “hid” 48 percent of tweets using variants of #DNCLeaks, which referred to the leak of emails from the Democratic National Committee in July 2016. These leaks revealed the DNC’s efforts to push Hillary Clinton as the Democratic Party’s preferred candidate during the primaries and resulted in the resignation of DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz right before the party’s convention.

Less than 4 percent of #PodestaEmails and #DNCLeaks tweets came from potential Russian-linked accounts, Twitter said.