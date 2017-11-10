A critic of New Zealand Partnership schools has changed his mind

I can understand why Chris Hipkins refused to visit a Partnership school for years despite repeated invitations. It would take a very hardened person indeed to not be impressed and moved by the students’ achievements and the passion of the educators who work there.

As an ex-high school teacher, I can tell the difference between a passionate teacher who is motivated by student success and one who is just phoning it in. When I visited three Auckland partnership schools for my investigative series on them I was left in no doubt of the enthusiasm, dedication and passion of every teacher that I interviewed.

The people that managed the three schools were not business people who saw an opportunity to make a profit off the backs of children as the teachers’ unions and Chris Hipkins and Tracey Martin would have you believe. Rather they are people passionate about turning students lives around and feel that people with expertise in managing money should manage a school’s budgets while those who are experts at educating should educate.

[…] Education policy in New Zealand lurches wildly depending on the whim of the government of the day. There is no long term strategic thinking. There is little reference to best practises in other countries. There is little meaningful input from those actually involved in the education of our young people. So national standards are now out. Charter schools are under review . Out with the old and in with the new. […] The Charter school experiment may also join this slag heap of ill conceived education policies. I have been a critic of Charter schools over the years. The ability of these schools to employ unregistered and untrained teachers is an affront to the status of teaching as a profession in this country. Why bother doing a degree and post grad qualification if anyone can just rock up,to a charter school and teach? But several years ago I was approached by Alwyn Poole who has set up several charter schools. He was passionate and sincere about wanting to provide an alternative education for those students who were being failed by mainstream schools. He seems to be succeeding. If this government were to destroy his efforts without examining his apparent success that would be a tragedy. If he is succeeding then his model should be replicated rather than discarded. No one goes teaching for the money. The vast majority of people I have met in my time in education are motivated by a desire to do something meaningful with their lives in serving others. But sadly, we have a political system that treats education like a football which is kicked in different directions depending on who has possession of political power. It is a terrible way to run an education system. It is unfair on those involved in education who are doing their best to meet the needs of our children. We need more long term strategic thinking and policy based on sound research of what works best elsewhere. Instead we have an education system largely shaped by political whim. It is hugely wasteful and often ill conceived.

-educationcentral.co.nz