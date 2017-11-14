David Clark is a moron, even Mike King knows it

It is very obvious that David Clark hasn’t yet realised he’s a minister and everything you say is taken seriously.

So when you blame colonialism for people killing themselves then people realise, and say the previous government is directly responsible for deaths, then people seriously know that your political nose is blocked.

New Health Minister Dr David Clark has leveled a stinging accusation at the previous government and his predecessor Dr Jonathan Coleman, saying funding and priority shortfalls led to more victims of suicide. Clark made the comments during an interview with the Herald as part of its Break The Silence campaign on youth suicide.

The interview charted the new Government’s hopes for greater suicide preventions and a pledge that more would be done to save the lives of those contemplating taking their own.

Our teen suicide statistics are the worst in the developed world and we have the second greatest number of self-inflicted deaths among those aged 25 and under.

The latest suicide statistics had the highest number of suicides ever – 606 people took their lives. And the figures were little better measured against an increasing population showing little movement in the last decade.

Clark was critical of Coleman and the previous government during the interview, saying officials were “frustrated” over the failure to develop a new Suicide Prevention Strategy after the previous one expired a year ago.

He also criticised Coleman for failing to match an increase in people seeking mental health support with funding.

Asked if that cost lives, Clark initially said it was “very hard on an individual level to say that somebody died because of a lack of funding”.

He then said: “The proposition you’ve put is one that seems reasonable to me, that if you don’t support people, more people are going to take their own lives. I don’t think we can deny that.”

Asked how he felt about there being no current suicide prevention policy, Clark said: “I have expressed publicly frustration with the previous minister. I don’t think there’s much point dwelling on that now. I feel the burden of office that I have picked up. I want to make sure we are in a position as government to find solutions.”

Labour campaigned on mental health and pledged the return of the mental health commissioner and an inquiry into mental health.

Terms of reference and other details around the inquiry were yet to be settled, Clark said, but forecast it as wide ranging, considering issues of colonisation and poverty.

He spoke of “hardship, or the after-effects of colonisation, or trauma in their own lives or personal histories”.

Past practices of shutting down debate on suicide did not deal with an issue that was persistent, Clark said.

“I think we need a public conversation about this. We can’t avoid it as a country. We have a problem and we need to talk about it.”