David Seymour in the Rear View mirror

-thespinoff.co.nz

Own Your Future book Review

[…] Based on market research, we ultimately narrowed our campaign toward issues of housing, education, youth crime, and government waste. But there simply wasn’t enough of a match between the existing brand, our new and old audiences, and our selected campaign issues to lock in votes.

Moreover, ACT didn’t react quickly enough to the fact that, regardless of the policy issues we considered important for the country’s future, the only question that mattered for likely ACT voters was ‘how to stop Jacinda?’ and they reasoned (incorrectly) that voting for a larger party was the only way to do that.[…]