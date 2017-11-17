David Seymour in the Rear View mirror

How I tried, and failed, to make Act leader David Seymour fall in love with me
[…] Based on market research, we ultimately narrowed our campaign toward issues of housing, education, youth crime, and government waste. But there simply wasn’t enough of a match between the existing brand, our new and old audiences, and our selected campaign issues to lock in votes.
Moreover, ACT didn’t react quickly enough to the fact that, regardless of the policy issues we considered important for the country’s future, the only question that mattered for likely ACT voters was ‘how to stop Jacinda?’ and they reasoned (incorrectly) that voting for a larger party was the only way to do that.[…]
David Seymour, ACT Party Leader, has prepared a report for the Board on the outcome of the 2017 General Election. You may access a precis of David’s report by clicking the following link: http://act.org.nz/wp-
content/uploads/Key-Points-of- Leaders-Report-281017-For- Members-V2-002.pdf
