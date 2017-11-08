Dead Cat : Hat tip Monty Python

The cast:

Ms PRALINE (played by Jacinda Ardern)

SPCA Manager/Owner

The sketch:

A customer enters the SPCA.

Ms. Praline: ‘Ello, I wish to register a complaint.

(The owner does not respond.)

Ms. Praline: ‘Ello, Miss?

Owner: What do you mean “miss”?

Ms. Praline: (pause) I’m sorry, I have a cold. I wish to make a complaint!

Owner: We’re closin’ for lunch.

Ms. Praline: Never mind that, my lad. I wish to complain about this cat Paddles what I purchased not half an hour ago from this very boutique.

Owner: Oh yes, the, uh, the Norwegian Ginger…What’s,uh…What’s wrong with it?

Ms. Praline: I’ll tell you what’s wrong with it, my lad. ‘E’s dead, that’s what’s wrong with it!

Owner: No, no, ‘e’s uh,…he’s resting.

Ms. Praline: Look, matey, I know a dead cat when I see one, and I’m looking at one right now.

Owner: No no he’s not dead, he’s, he’s restin’! Remarkable cat, the Norwegian Ginger, idn’it, ay? Beautiful fur!

Ms. Praline: The fur don’t enter into it. It’s stone dead.

Owner: Nononono, no, no! ‘E’s resting!

Ms. Praline: All right then, if he’s restin’, I’ll wake him up! (shouting at the cage) ‘Ello, Mister Paddles Puss I’ve got a lovely fresh fish for you if you show…

(owner hits the cage)

Owner: There, he moved!

Ms. Praline: No, he didn’t, that was you hitting the cage!

Owner: I never!!

Ms. Praline: Yes, you did!

Owner: I never, never did anything…

Ms. Praline: (yelling and hitting the cage repeatedly) ‘ELLO PADDLES!!!!! Testing! Testing! Testing! Testing! This is your nine o’clock alarm call!

(Takes cat out of the cage and thumps its head on the counter. Throws it up in the air and watches it plummet to the floor.)

Ms. Praline: Now that’s what I call a dead cat.

Owner: No, no…..No, ‘e’s stunned!

Ms. Praline: STUNNED?!?

Owner: Yeah! You stunned him, just as he was wakin’ up! Norwegian Gingers stun easily, Miss.

Ms. Praline: Um…now look…now look, mate, I’ve definitely ‘ad enough of this. That cat is definitely deceased, and when I purchased it not ‘alf an hour ago, you assured me that its total lack of movement was due to it bein’ tired and shagged out following a prolonged meow.

Owner: Well, he’s…he’s, ah…probably pining for the fjords.

Ms. Praline: PININ’ for the FJORDS?!?!?!? What kind of talk is that?, look, why did he fall flat on his back the moment I got ‘im home?

Owner: The Norwegian Ginger prefers keepin’ on it’s back! Remarkable cat, id’nit, Miss? Lovely fur!

Ms. Praline: Look, I took the liberty of examining that cat when I got it home, and I discovered the only reason that it had been sitting in the first place was that it had been NAILED there.

(pause)

Owner: Well, o’course it was nailed there! If I hadn’t nailed that cat down, it would have nuzzled up to those bars, bent ’em apart with its paws, and VOOM! Feeweeweewee!

Ms. Praline: “VOOM”?!? Mate, this cat wouldn’t “voom” if you put four million volts through it! ‘E’s bleedin’ demised!

Owner: No no! ‘E’s pining!

Ms. Praline: ‘E’s not pinin’! ‘E’s passed on! This cat is no more! He has ceased to be! ‘E’s expired and gone to meet ‘is maker! ‘E’s a stiff! Bereft of life, ‘e rests in peace! If you hadn’t nailed ‘im to the floor ‘e’d be pushing up the daisies! ‘Is metabolic processes are now ‘istory! ‘E’s off the twig! ‘E’s kicked the bucket, ‘e’s shuffled off ‘is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-cat!!

(pause)

Owner: Well, I’d better replace it, then. (he takes a quick peek behind the counter) Sorry Miss, I’ve had a look ’round the back of the shop, and uh, we’re right out of cats.

Ms. Praline: I see. I see, I get the picture.

Owner: (pause) I got a slug.

(pause)

Ms. Praline: Pray, does it meow?

Owner: Nnnnot really.

Ms. Praline: WELL IT’S HARDLY A BLOODY REPLACEMENT, IS IT?!!???!!?

Owner: N-no, I guess not. (gets ashamed, looks at his feet)

RIP Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand