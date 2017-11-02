Deborah Hill Cone gets bitchslapped

Olivia Pierson writes

Back in August, Deborah Hill Cone wrote an op-ed titled “Danger! There’s a toddler in charge”, where she displayed that not only does she not understand the first thing about US politics, but she indulges in armchair psychologising so shameless it could make Oprah blush. Here’s a little excerpt: “I know Trump’s personality disorder has been extensively diagnosed by sofa shrinks the world over, but that was before we realised he would equivocate in consoling a nation following a white nationalist march that included a Nazi flag and a murder of the innocent. Something has shifted and it is terrifying. We have put a baby in charge of the free world. Babies fart and burp, put everything in their mouth, crawl backwards, gag and don’t have a conscience. I love babies but I worry when one is in the White House.”

I used to be able to use DHC’s work at times for a different insight. But since she’s been housebound and scared of the real world, her information intake is limited to watching TV. And it shows.

With this awfully trite habit of psychologising, Ms. Hill Cone has turned from an intellectual bully into an emotional one. I think the intellectual bully was preferable, because now what passes for her commentary in the Herald is more akin to being slapped in the face by a fistful of wet noodles. But it all gets a little clearer when only two days ago, Hill Cone opens her latest article titled “Confessions of a reformed right-winger” with this: “It’s Trump. It’s heartbreak. It’s getting old. It’s three years of therapy twice a week. It’s being humbled. It’s realising your rinky-dink life isn’t everyone’s experience. It’s having your consciousness raised that the intergenerational transmission of trauma is a real thing. It’s loving something more than yourself. It’s having a bucket of shit fall on your head.” Just as all bad poetry is sincere, so is all psychobabble, but at least bad poets have the decency to make rhymes. This ‘consciousness raising intergenerational transmission of trauma’ humbug is just insufferable. If Hill Cone is paying twice a week for this solipsistic naval gazing, the day may soon come when she realises that she’s being royally ripped off. Until that day, she’ll next be instructing all of us on past-life regression therapy and trying to apply it to US politics. This is where chronic projection is clearly getting the better of Hill Cone, as well as buying into a revolting let-it all-hang out sense of publicity. Because she is going through much needed therapy and is being humbled in the process of finding life traumatising, the rest of us, including President Trump, must also have this turmoil going on within our lives. Too many therapists make the mistake of viewing the world as one big mental hospital, while failing to ever meet the countless people who experience life as incredibly joyful and fulfilling. Like attracts like and all that.

It’s been painful watching DHC use the Herald’s readers as a therapy group that can’t tell her to button up. Sadly, her writing has become useless because of it. The angsty insights are better targeted at women’s magazines. A business commentator she ceased to be a long time ago and her insights are more absent than they are useless.

You may recall Deborah was the poor woman that was forced into giving Whaleoil a Canon Media Award for the Len Brown story. She went into meltdown in public saying as a judge she was not able to make her own decisions, and the left turned on her as an Oilophile. The amount of back-tracking she did was spectacular. I can only hope this comes up repeatedly in therapy.

These people have no business in the media. They are too fragile.