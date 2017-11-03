Hat tip

Whaleoil commenter ‘Annoyed’ got me thinking about how our Labour-led government could best redefine the meanings of words in order to help them to reach their stated goals. The new department they will need to create to oversee this could be called “The Department of Renaming, Redefining and Making Stuff Up (Maori name still to be decided).”

Work and Income could be renamed Plant and Pay or Te tipu me te utu. The department could employ unemployed people to plant trees and almost overnight solve unemployment.

As a billion dollars of extra funding goes to the regions, a drive is on to get people off the dole. The Government is also promising 100 million trees will be planted a year. Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones said he’s also been encouraged to look at a work for the dole scheme.

[…] “As we plant indigenous trees I’m going to get my indigenous nephews off their nono and they’re going to go to work,” he told Mike Hosking Breakfast. Jones said many provincial leaders have already contacted him about the funding, but that he’s been given a stern warning from his Cabinet colleagues. “It must meet a high threshold, the criteria will be signed off by Cabinet. I’m keen as mustard for the provinces to be the beneficiaries but Cabinet will have to approve all the projects.[…]

Labour have already redefined the word “sensitive” in order to block foreign investors from buying New Zealand houses. If this doesn’t work The Department of Renaming, Redefining and Making Stuff Up could then redefine the word “foreign” to not include those countries that New Zealand trades with which will then solve the so-called foreign buyers’ crisis that they seem to think is the cause of all our housing woes.

To immediately solve the child poverty crisis all they will have to do is to redefine “poverty” to mean what it means in third world countries. Overnight all the children living in poverty will disappear because they are all clothed, fed, housed and have access to free healthcare and education.

Since we already have equality of opportunity here in New Zealand the government will need to redefine “Equality” to mean equality of outcome in order to justify raising taxes on successful and hardworking people and discriminating against white-skinned men in the workforce by supporting so-called affirmative action which is nothing more than legalised discrimination on the basis of sex and skin colour.



Fixing homelessness will be easy if they redefine “homeless” as people who sleep outside (which is how it is defined in Japan).

To solve our terribly high suicide statistics they could redefine “suicide” as unintentional manslaughter, committed by society.

The Department of Renaming, Redefining and Making Stuff Up will have the extremely important job of redefining anything negative that comes up to make the government look good. Expect new definitions in order to tackle such issues as low growth, high inflation and high-interest rates.