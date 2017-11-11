Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Trotter correctly senses National have declared war
You didn’t park properly? Whale Oil Beef Hooked!

by SB on November 11, 2017 at 1:30pm
First published 2013
Republished for shits and giggles 2017

Whale Army, it is time we step this up a notch.

Attached to this post is a PDF of the above “Parking Ticket”.  Download and print a few.  Stick them in your wallet, keep some in your car, or if you work somewhere and you oversee a parking area, keep some at work.

Take the photo, email it to the tipline, and issue a WOBH Parking Ticket.

WOBH PARKING TICKET [PDF]

 

 

