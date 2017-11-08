Dirty Politics – Episode 13 – Why Self Funded Ego Parties Fail

Welcome to episode 13 of our Dirty Politics Podcasts.
In this episode, Simon Lusk and I discuss the failure of small ego driven political parties.
These podcasts are free to everyone for the first month. After that, I will be rolling out a new subscription level for people to subscribe to which will allow you to listen to podcasts as they are published.
If you want immediacy for my podcasts then the next subscription level is the way to go. After one week all podcasts become live for everyone.
Once again, thank you to the donors for the microphone, mic stand and headphones. I appreciate your ongoing support.
Select episode 13 from the list on the right.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.