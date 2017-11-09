Your dog driving you to work is one step closer to reality

Waymo, the self-driving car company created by Google, is pulling the human backup driver from behind the steering wheel and will test vehicles on public roads with only an employee in the back seat.

Which means that when these vehicles become commercially available you will be able to put your dog in the driver’s seat and prank all the other drivers. Imagine the looks on their faces?

The company’s move — which started Oct. 19 with an automated Chrysler Pacifica minivan in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz. — is a major step toward vehicles driving themselves on public roads without human backup drivers. Waymo — owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. — is in a race with other companies such as Delphi, General Motors, Intel, Uber, Apple and Lyft to bring autonomous vehicles to the public. The companies say the robot cars are safer than human drivers because they don’t get drowsy, distracted or drunk. Waymo has long stated its intent to skip driver-assist systems and go directly to fully autonomous driving. It said the Waymo employee in the back seat won’t be able to steer the minivan but, like all passengers, will be able to press a button to bring the van safely to a stop if necessary.

Imagine the possibilities. I would buy one to use as a taxi. I would have no staff to pay and the novelty value alone would attract customers. I could call my business “Mr Nobody” or “the Invisible man.” Maybe I could train a dog to sit in the driver’s seat and call my business “The Retriever.”

Within a “few months,” the fully autonomous vans will begin carrying volunteer passengers who are now taking part in a Phoenix-area test that includes use of backup drivers. […] “To have a vehicle on public roads without a person at the wheel, we’ve built some unique safety features into this minivan,” Krafcik said in remarks prepared for the conference. “Our system runs thousands of checks on itself every second. With these checks, our systems can instantly diagnose any problems and pull over or come to a safe stop if needed.” The company also said it has redundant braking, steering, power and computing systems so the vehicle never has to rely on a human driver. […] “This demonstrates Waymo’s confidence in the ability of these vehicles to function at least in this environment,” Abuelsamid said. He expects General Motors and its Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle unit to be the next to announce testing without human backups, followed by auto parts maker Delphi, which recently acquired MIT self-driving software startup NuTonomy. […] Waymo said it has an operations team that can answer questions from the cars’ computers, but the cars will make driving decisions. It said it has been testing its autonomous systems for the past eight years, with more than 5 million miles logged on public roads. […] Waymo is hoping to infuse its technology into ride-hailing services such as its current partner, Lyft, and big-rig trucking companies.[…]

I can hardly wait. Watch out Uber, an SB owned fleet of “The Retriever” taxis will soon be giving you a run for your money.

-sovereignman.com