du Fresne on his least favourite politician: Winston Peters

Revelations that Winston Peters filed court papers before the election has people speculating as to Winston’s true motives about going (or not going) with National in the first place.

On Morning Report today, political law expert Graeme Edgeler put a benign interpretation on Peters’ behaviour by suggesting he may have decided to proceed with legal action only after deciding to support Labour.

In other words Peters may have negotiated with National in genuine good faith, intending to shelve his legal action if they reached agreement. But if that were the case, why did his lawyers file papers in the Auckland High Court the day before the election? He would surely have stayed his hand while he waited to see how the post-election talks panned out.

I suppose some people might admire Peters’ mastery of the political dark arts (Soper seems to), but to me it just looks dishonest and deceitful. And what a cute coincidence that Peters should have left the country to attend the Apec conference in Vietnam (I won’t comment on the irony of a foreign minister who’s deeply sceptical about free trade representing New Zealand at a meeting of an organisation formed to promote it) when the bomb went off, so that he was spared having to answer awkward questions.

Let’s allow that the leaking of Peters’ superannuation details was a political dirty trick, albeit a transparently clumsy one, aimed at embarrassing him ahead of the election. But the secrecy of his plan to exact utu, and the possibility that the coalition talks were skewed by it, can only add to misgivings about the integrity of the process by which the new government was formed. Am I the only one who thinks this is a whole lot more important than the entertaining gamesmanship in Parliament yesterday?